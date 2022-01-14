Netflix jumps 3% on U.S., Canada price increases

SDEM is an emerging markets high-yield equity index ETF. Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on January 14th, 2022. The Global X SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an emerging markets equity index ETF, which invests in the 50 highest-yielding emerging market stocks. The fund offers investors a strong, growing 8.1% dividend yield, and a cheap valuation. On the other hand, the fund's holdings are significantly riskier than average, and have significantly underperformed since inception. In my opinion, the fund's benefits outweigh its positives, and so the fund is a buy, but it is only an appropriate investment for more aggressive investors.
Comments / 0