Netflix jumps 3% on U.S., Canada price increases

By Jason Aycock
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is jumping, up 3.3%, on news that it's boosting prices by $1 to $2 per month in the United States and Canada. The company's standard plan in the U.S. is going to $15.49 a month from $13.99, and its...

