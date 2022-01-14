ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Silicones and Siloxanes Market to Reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 5.75%

bostonnews.net
 5 days ago

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Silicones and Siloxanes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," finds that the global silicones and siloxanes market reached a value of US$ 20.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) Market is Booming Worldwide | RedPoint Global, Salesforce.com, Kitewheel

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Mobile Device Management Market projected to reach $20.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 29.8%

According to a new market research report "Mobile Device Management Market by Component (Solutions (Device management, Application Management, Security management) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Operating system Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Mobile device management Market size to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2021 to USD 20.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.8% during the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. Mobile device management solutions allow IT teams and admins to control and distribute security policies to mobile devices accessing sensitive corporate data in their organizations, ensuring the corporate network is secure. With more employees using one or all of these devices, organizations across all shapes and size are now turning to mobile device management for enhanced data and network security and improved employee productivity. MDM solutions enable IT admins to configure enterprise-grade security policies on mobile devices, making them corporate ready.
CELL PHONES
bostonnews.net

Transit Ticketing Market is Going to Boom | Siemens, Corethree, Cubic

Latest released the research study on Global Transit Ticketing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Transit Ticketing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Transit Ticketing. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Xerox (United States),Siemens AG (Germany),NXP Semiconductors (Netherland),Conduent (United States),Confidex (Finland),Corethree (United Kingdom),Cubic (United States),Atsuke (France),Flowbird Group (France),Giesecke+Devrient (Germany).
TRAFFIC
bostonnews.net

Skin Barrier Market Is Projected to Reach $1,191.5 Million by 2026 | Key Drivers, Growth Analysis, and Current Trends

According to the "Skin Barrier Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Segments#Cagr#Key Market#Imarc Group#Siloxanes Market#F B#Siloxanes Market Trends#Cyclic Siloxanes#Silicone
bostonnews.net

Solar Panel Recycling Market Projected to Cross $478.6 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.1%

The solar panel recycling market size was valued at $139.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $478.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rapid growth of solar energy industry is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in installations of solar panels in various applications including power generation, transportation, water heating and others is further anticipated to fuel the growth of the solar panel recycling market during the analyzed time frame. Moreover, favorable government measures including incentives have also been introduced to promote the adoption of various solar energy technologies such as crystalline silicon and thin film. For instance, in 2019, the U.S. government introduced solar tax credit with an objective to reduce cost of installing a solar energy system by 30.0%. In addition, declining prices, improvements in conversion efficiencies, and growing efforts toward advancements of solar panels is projected to propel the growth of the solar energy industry which in turn is projected to drive the market from 2021 to 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
bostonnews.net

Energy Harvesting System Market Projected to Cross $1,057.7 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5%

The global energy harvesting system market size was valued at $511.6 million in 2020 and projected to reach $1,057.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. the global energy harvesting system market is expected to possess high growth potential in the coming years as there is growing importance and several research & development activities are being carried out on energy harvesting application. For instance, the application of energy harvesting system such as wireless sensor nodes that are used in the healthcare sector and implanted sensor nodes that are used in medical applications are gaining importance.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Smart Traffic Camera Market Analytical Report with Great Revenue of $32.34 Billion by 2030 | Allied Market Research

The global smart traffic camera industry generated $8.36 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $32.34 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030. Key industry players - Allied Vision, Axis Communications, E-Com Systems, Jenoptik, Flir Systems, Hikvision, Tattile, Imperx, Inc, Teledyne Dalsa, Siemens AG, Idemia, Motorola Solutions, Redflex Holdings, Sensys Gatso Group Ab, and Vitronic Gmbh.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the silicon carbide (SiC) power devices market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the silicon carbide (SiC) power devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18%-20%. In this market, nanotechnology is the largest segment by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing sales of electric and hybrid electric vehicles.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Biology
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
bostonnews.net

Europe Debt Collection Software Market 2022-2027 Key Players, Marketing Strategies and Growth Analysis | xx

Allied Market Research published a report on the"Europe Debt Collection Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and End User (Institutions, Collection Agencies, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027″. It offers a comprehensive study of the market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Vinyl Ester Market Business Dimension Surge Prospects and Development Evaluation up to 2030

The global vinyl ester industry generated $1.1 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $2.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in demand for flue gas desulfurization installation and rise in demand from corrosion-resistant pipes and storage tanks drive the growth of the global vinyl ester market. However, shortage of skilled labor and lack of standards hinder the market growth. On the other hand, Implementation of stringent environmental regulations presents new opportunities in the coming years.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

At a CAGR 29.2% Container Security Market Size to Garner $7.57 Billion by 2030

The global container security industry was estimated at $571.47 million in 2020 and is anticipated to hit $7.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030. Major industry players - Alert Logic, Aqua Security, Capsule8, Cloud Passage, Nev Vector, Qualys, Trend Micro, Twist lock, StackRox, and Sysdig.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Plasma Fractionation Market is Expected to Reach $23,006 Million by 2027, Registering at a CAGR of 6.2%.

According to the "Plasma Fractionation Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Titanium Market worth $33.5 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Titanium Market by Product Type (Titanium Dioxide, Titanium Metal), Titanium Dioxide By End-use Industry, Titanium Metal By End-use Industry and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA & South America) - Global Forecast to 2026", The global titanium market size is expected to grow from USD 24.7 billion in 2021 to USD 33.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Titanium dioxide is extensively being used in the paints & coatings, plastics & rubber, paper, other end-use industries. Titanium metal get widely used in aerospace & defense, chemical & process industry, energy & power, desalination, and other industries.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Peanut Milk Market Is Witnessed To Garner $664.2 million by 2030

The global peanut milk market size was valued at $268.6 million in 2020, and is expected to garner $664.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. The plant-based beverages are plant-based natural and chemical free milk products derived through grains, seeds, or nuts. Plant-based beverages act as a substitute for consumers who are allergic to dairy products or people who are on a vegan diet. Some of the major alternatives to dairy are non-dairy milk such as peanut milk, almond milk, among others , ice cream, cheese, yogurts, juice, energy drinks, and soft drinks.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Demolition Robot Market is expected to reach $633,199.3 thousand by 2027 | at a CAGR of 16.2%.

This research report will give you deep insights about the Demolition Robot Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 210 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Construction Equipment Rental Market is expected to reach $106,422.0 million | at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027

This research report will give you deep insights about the Construction Equipment Rental Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 290 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
CONSTRUCTION
bostonnews.net

Private LTE & Private 5G Network Market is Booming Worldwide | Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Mavenir

Latest released the research study on Global Private LTE & Private 5G Network Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Private LTE & Private 5G Network Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Private LTE & Private 5G Network. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco Systems, Inc.,Juniper Networks (United States),Verizon Communications (United States),Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (United States),Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China),ZTE Corporation (China),Vodafone Ltd. (United Kingdom),Altiostar (United States),Mavenir (United States),BT Group (United Kingdom).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Filling Equipment Market expected to reach $23,499.4 million | at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027

This research report will give you deep insights about the Filling Equipment Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 290 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Semiconductor Thermal Evaporator Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the semiconductor thermal evaporator market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the semiconductor thermal evaporator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%-8%. In this market, foundries are the largest segment by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of the semiconductor industry and presence of major players.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy