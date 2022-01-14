ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Names 'Unbelievable' Premier League Star As Most Difficult Opponent

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15GsPv_0dm6MYAH00

Ilkay Gundogan has made his name as one of the best midfielders of the modern generation after a trophy-laden spell at the Etihad Stadium since becoming Pep Guardiola's first capture at Manchester City in the summer of 2016.

From bursting onto the scene with Borussia Dortmund to taking his game to the next level under Guardiola in England, the Germany international’s brilliance has gone far too under the radar for a number of seasons.

Playing a key role in four Premier League title wins, one Bundesliga triumph and reaching two Champions League finals among other incredible milestones over the course of his career, the 31-year-old midfielder has played with and against the best of the best.

In a Q&A session on Twitter this week, Manchester City's fan favourite was asked to name the most difficult midfield opponent he had faced in his career - with Gundogan interestingly naming an active Premier League player.

I would say N’Golo Kante. He’s really strong, the amount of work he puts into the game, it’s just unbelievable," wrote Gundogan, who has come up against the Chelsea star a number of times across various competitions in a Manchester City shirt.

There is no denying the fact that the Frenchman, who starred in Chelsea's Champions League final victory over Manchester City last May, has been one of the most well-rounded midfielders across Europe since 2015.

It is a testament to Gundogan’s humility and his love for the beautiful game that he is not just willing to take on such questions from fans, but is open to appreciating the quality of players from other clubs in the Premier League.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CityXtra

"Anything Can Happen, It's Always Tough" - Oleksandr Zinchenko Delivers Honest Assessment on Man City's Champions League Falterings

While Manchester City are yet to secure the final jewel in the crown of the club's modern era, the highly-coveted Champions League trophy, the club have greatly benefited from a decade of consecutive qualifications into the competition. Whether those benefits have been financial or simply the experience a club gains...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Yardbarker

Man City Star Kevin De Bruyne Names His Most Memorable Moments of 2021

There is a strong case to make for Kevin De Bruyne being the face of Manchester City’s unprecedented dominance under Pep Guardiola. The Belgian has emerged as arguably the best midfielder in the world during his time under the Catalan coach, raising the bar for his counterparts with his spellbinding displays, season upon season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Man City#Manchester City#Borussia Dortmund#Q A#Frenchman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
blackchronicle.com

Man City close to Premier League crown, Real Madrid’s Supercup glory, Man United drop more points

It was another fun weekend in European soccer as Real Madrid picked up a trophy (the Spanish Supercopa) and Manchester City appeared to all but end the Premier League title race… or have they? Elsewhere, Bayern Munich and PSG labored to victory, Liverpool scored three vs. Brentford (but struggled without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane), and Man United dropped yet more points. We also saw Inter Milan finally drop points in Serie A as Atalanta held them to a 0-0 draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Confirmed Match Officials: Southampton vs Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City will travel south to St Mary's this weekend, looking to extend their Premier League winning run to a staggering 13 matches ahead of the upcoming winter break. Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute strike proved decisive at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, as Pep Guardiola's side overcame Chelsea to open up a 13-point gap between last season's Champions League finalists in the Premier League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Sources Close to Oleksandr Zinchenko Shut Down Spain Links, Reported City Striker Target on Verge of Sale - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 19th 2022

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the nineteenth day of the winter transfer market. PSG left-back Lavyin Kurzawa has been offered to Manchester City as an option on the bench or substitute. (Baptiste Durieux, RTL France) Bayern Munich...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"Don't Tell Him I Said That!" - Kevin De Bruyne Lauds Man City Teammate for Picking Premier League Champions 'On the Back' Since Last Season

Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne were named as Manchester City’s two representatives in the FIFA FIFPro World XI at a virtual event in Zurich on Monday evening. The pair played a major role in Manchester City’s 2020/21 Premier League title win, fourth successive Carabao Cup victory and spearheading their side to a first-ever Champions League final in the club’s history.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
673
Followers
3K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy