Challenges the Ag Economy Could Face in 2022

By NAFB News Service
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to predict the future, but there are several concerns for the ag economy in the months ahead. The macro-economy is the biggest area of interest, says David Widmar, ag economist with Agricultural Economic Insights. How things play out in 2022 will have implications longer than just this...

AFP

Omicron will pinch, not derail US economic growth: Yellen

The latest coronavirus variant will weigh on US economic growth in the months ahead but will not derail it, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assured the nation's mayors Wednesday as they gathered in Washington. "Yes, Omicron has presented a challenge and will likely impact some of the data in the coming months, but I am confident it will not derail what has been one of the strongest periods of economic growth in a century," Yellen said. "None of this was guaranteed. I think it's important we recognize that," she added in her appearance before the US Conference of Mayors. "There's a very real counterfactual where Omicron did derail our recovery; a scenario where the new variant hurdled our economy backwards towards its state on Inauguration Day 2021" when Joe Biden assumed the presidency.
WASHINGTON STATE
Trade War Retaliation Cost Agriculture $27 Billion in Exports

Tariffs imposed on American agricultural exports in retaliation for Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from key trading partners cost agriculture a lot of export sales. Combine that with the Section 301 tariffs on Chinese imports and China’s retaliatory actions, and it led to an overall $27 billion...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Ag Economy: Jan. Observations from the Federal Reserve – Beige Book

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve Board released its January 2022 Beige Book update, a summary of commentary on current economic conditions by Federal Reserve District. The report included several observations pertaining to the U.S. agricultural economy. * Sixth District- Atlanta– “Agricultural conditions remained mixed. Parts of the District experienced unusually...
ECONOMY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Lack of local ag lenders challenging urban farmers

Lack of local ag lenders challenging urban farmers. One of the biggest challenges for urban producers is not being able to secure financial support like loans from banks. Tyrean Lewis with Heru Urban Farming in St. Louis tells Brownfield very few urban farms are funded through lenders because local banks do not have ag loan officers.
AGRICULTURE
Axios

Powell faces management of an economy he helped create

Jerome Powell’s second term as Federal Reserve chair will be defined by his response to the economy he helped create. Why it matters: Powell's job will be harder in many ways than when the Fed was focused on just keeping the country afloat at the onset of the pandemic.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Defined Outcome ETFs Could Help Investors Face Bull Run Challenges

Buffer exchange traded fund strategies can help investors remain fully invested in the markets up to a cap, with built-in buffers to help manage downside risks. In the recent webcast, How to Stay Invested While Seeking to Buffer Against Risk In 2022, Innovator ETFs’ co-founder and CEO, Bruce Bond, warned that there are no shortage of problems and issues that financial advisors face in today’s extended record-setting bull run with a rising interest outlook ahead. Looking at the U.S. markets, the S&P 500 is trading at elevated valuations and is very expensive based on the current Shiller P/E of 39.
STOCKS
Lancaster Farming

Mid-Atlantic Ag Secretaries See Labor as Top Challenge

Workers are expensive and in short supply. That’s the biggest challenge that agriculture is facing in the new year, according to the ag secretaries of the Mid-Atlantic states. “We are not immune to the Great Resignation,” said Russell Redding, Pennsylvania’s ag secretary. Redding discussed the workforce issues...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Ag Economy Barometer: Input costs remain a concern for farmers

Ag Economy Barometer: Input costs remain a concern for farmers. Farmers are concerned about rising production costs, according to the latest Ag Economy Barometer. Purdue University’s Jim Mintert says “higher input cost was by far and away the top choice. Forty-seven percent, almost half the people in the survey, said that was their top concern.”
AGRICULTURE
marketplace.org

Forecasting the biggest challenges facing companies in 2022

From the COVID-19 pandemic to mounting tensions between the U.S. and China, institutions and corporations will have to navigate an increasingly polarized world — and economy — in 2022. These are just a few of the global risks highlighted by the Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy, in its annual “Top Risks” report for the new year.
ECONOMY
hoosieragtoday.com

Dairy Consumption Keeps Going and Growing Despite COVID Hiccups

Another year, another flavor of COVID-related disruptions, this time the Omicron variant that’s spreading rapidly and disrupting schools and workplaces. But it isn’t 2020 all over again – too many lessons learned, too much resilience has been built up to see a full return to the massive economic and social dislocations of the past.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

