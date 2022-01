Ninjas in Pyjamas has signed Daniel “djL” Narancic as its new CS:GO coach, the organization announced today. DjL will be taking over for Björn “THREAT” Pers, who was NiP’s head coach until the middle of December 2021. Since then, he’s taken on the role of technical director. “Daniel is a perfect fit for us—an upcoming coach talent who up until now has shown promising results with limited resources,” NiP said.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO