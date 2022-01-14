5 students taken to hospital after eating edible with THC

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Five students at a Connecticut magnet school were taken to the hospital as a precaution Friday after eating chocolate containing the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana and becoming ill, officials said.

A 13-year-old student at the Bishop Woods School in New Haven gave the edibles to four other students, ages 12 and 13, acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez said. Some of the students vomited and some became lethargic, but all were conscious and alert when taken to the hospital, Mayor Justin Elicker said at a news conference. All are expected to fully recover.

It was not immediately clear how the student obtained the edibles, which were in packaging that listed the THC content and tested positive for THC, Elicker said. Police are investigating, and no charges were immediately announced. THC is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

“Obviously, as a parent of a child, I’m going to go home tonight and talk to my child about never accepting any food or candy or anything from anyone else except from the cafeteria and me and my wife,” Elicker said.

On Thursday, a 13-year-old student at a Hartford school apparently overdosed on the opioid fentanyl. The boy was in “grave” condition at a hospital, while two other students who were possibly exposed to the drug were examined at a hospital and discharged, officials said. Hartford police are investigating.