ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Jason Bateman’s 2 Adorable Daughters Inherited His Sense of Humor! Meet Francesca and Maple

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXFF8_0dm6IvPi00

Golden Globe winner Jason Bateman found fame as a child actor on Little House on the Prairie in 1981. He has since gone on to direct and star in the Netflix hit series Ozark, playing father of two Marty Byrde. In his life away from the small screen, Jason is a doting dad of two adorable daughters, Francesca and Maple, with his wife, Amanda Anka.

Jason met Amanda, daughter of singer Paul Anka, when they were teenagers in 1987. A decade later, they officially began dating and got married in 2001. They welcomed their first daughter, Francesca, in October 2006. Their second daughter, Maple, was born in February 2012.

“Being a father of two is everything I wanted,” the Arrested Development actor told Redbook in January 2013. “I’m a big fan of marriage and being a dad. And my wife, Amanda, makes those things easy. She spoils me; she makes the husband part simple.”

Amanda, Francesca and Maple joined Jason in July 2017 when he earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They all wore matching white dresses and posed for photos with the award-winning director. He later won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series in 2019 and talked about his adorable family in his acceptance speech.

“I would like to say specifically though to my wife, my two daughters ― Amanda, Franny and Maple ― without you, none of it would be enjoyable and it probably wouldn’t be possible,” he said. “I love you more than I even tell you I do, and I’ll be home for kisses so don’t go to bed. Amanda, pop a mint, I’m going to come give you yours in about five minutes.”

Backstage at the event, Jason continued to talk about his two children and wife. Despite him being one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, his children just view him as their dad.

“They’re not impressed. They’re used to me working weird hours or not being in town a lot. My wife keeps me really grounded by doing nothing other than just being her,” the Silver Spoons actor said. “She’s got a full-time career herself, and she’s able to be an incredible mom, and she’s also almost a full-time dad too because I’m out of town so much. I’m floored by that. That keeps me grounded. That reminds me that I’ve got a real strong example to kind of live up to what she’s showing. That keeps me from taking any of this for granted or just doing it half-assed.”

Keep scrolling to meet Jason and Amanda’s two daughters.

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

John Travolta's new photo with stunning daughter Ella blows fans away

John Travolta rang in the new year in the company of his two children. Posing with daughter Ella, 21, and son Benjamin, 11, the star declared: "Happy New Year everyone". The 67-year-old Grease actor's fans were blown away by the gorgeous family snap, particularly by Ella's resemblance to her late mother, Kelly Preston. Ella looked amazing in a white bodycon dress with silver embroidery and delicate drop earrings to match. She wore her brunette hair pinned back in an elegant updo, with long bangs framing her face.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Pratt Holds Daughter Lyla, 1, On Walk With Reportedly Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star sported a cowboy hat, while he had a relaxing Sunday morning with his family. Yeehaw! Chris Pratt, 42, was a loving father as he cradled his one-year-old daughter Lyla, while he was on a stroll with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, on Sunday January 9. The family looked happy on the sunny morning, as Chris rocked a cowboy hat along with his black t-shirt and shorts. Katherine sported a similar all-black outfit, while Lyla wore an adorable beige outfit, as she sat in her dad’s arms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen posts never-before-seen photos

Despite some turbluence, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s eldest daughter had a lot of great moments throughout 2021. The 17-year-old, Sami Sheen, took to Instagram on Monday, January 3 to share a montage of her favorite moments from the past year. Sami, who moved out of her mother’s home and into her father’s just a few months ago, referred to 2021 as “a very lovely year” in her caption, proving she we able to overcome some drama and have a great 365 days.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Anka
Person
Paul Anka
Person
Jason Bateman
HollywoodLife

Jodie Sweetin’s Kids: Meet Her Two Daughters, Zoie & Beatrix

Jodie Sweetin, 39, has her own full house with daughters Zoie, 13, and Beatrix, 11. Learn all about the girls Jodie said she’s ‘lucky’ to be a mom to. When Jodie Sweetin ties the knot with her fiance, Mescal Wasilewski, he’ll gain more than just a blushing bride. Jodie has her own full house with teenage daughters Zoie Herpin, 13, and Beatrix Sweetin Coyle, 11. Though the girls are half-sisters, the pair share Jodie’s bright smile, and even her talent in front of the camera! Learn all about the daughters Jodie called “strong, smart, independent and fierce,” here!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Ryan Gosling reveals the most adorable moment with his daughter Esmeralda

Ryan Gosling is looking back at one of his sweetest memories on the set of ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ involving his 7-year-old daughter Esmeralda and his co-star Harrison Ford. The actor recently talked about his family and career during his latest interview with British GQ, revealing a hilarious situation that happened while filming the acclaimed sci-fi thriller, having his daughter on set at that time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globe#Little House
People

Steve Harvey's Cutest Family Photos

Everybody in! Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie were all smiles with their seven kids – Brandi, Karli and her husband Ben, Morgan and her husband Kareem, Broderick, Jason and his wife Amanda, Lori and Wynton – plus Marjorie's parents and four of their grandbabies, for a group shot during a tropical trip in 2017.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's family photos have fans all noticing one thing

Lara Spencer has been having a beautiful and restful holiday season, and revealed that the entire family was reunited for the special occasion. She took to Instagram to share pictures of her together with her kids, consisting of 17-year-old Katharine and 19-year-old-Duff, and the family dog Riva. However, also featured...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Reveals Wild Number of Reptiles That Live With Her and Husband Matthew Lawrence

It's a jungle out there for Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence! The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed on Thursday's Kelly Clarkson Show that among her and her husband's many pets are "45-50 reptiles," and she's not exactly their biggest fan. Burke joked that "opposites attract" when it comes to her marriage, because "I love animals, but he likes reptiles."
PETS
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Daughter Violet, 16, Sweetly Kiss His Mom Goodbye After Holiday Visit – Photos

Ben Affleck’s mom, Chris Anne Boldt, was seen in the driveway of his Brentwood area home as she left with a suitcase on Dec. 23. Ben Affleck enjoyed some time with his mother Chris Anne Boldt before Christmas. The actor, 49, and his 16-year-old daughter Violet Affleck were seen saying goodbye to Chris in the driveway of his Brentwood area home on Thursday, Dec. 23. Chris rolled a small hardshell silver suitcase over to a vehicle as she stayed bundled up in a thin beige colored puffer jacket, gray sweatpants and blue sneakres as she hugged and kissed her eldest grandchild.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty' Star Welcomes Baby No. 2

Rebecca Robertson is officially a mom of two! The Duck Dynasty star shared the exciting news over the weekend that she and her husband John Reed Loflin recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Holland Lo Loflin. The bundle of joy joins the couple's oldest child, son Zane Israel Loflin, who they welcomed in January 2019.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

36K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy