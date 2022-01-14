Fact check: The theory that SARS-CoV-2 is becoming milder

Signs of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human ocular tissues samples post-mortem were found to be low in samples considered suitable for corneal recovery and transplantation. The prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human ocular tissues samples obtained post-mortem was found to be especially low in the samples that were considered suitable for corneal recovery and transplantation, reported Sunita Chaurasia, MS, from the Cornea Institute, L V Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad, India, and colleagues, who believe that this knowledge is important for eye bank protocols.
