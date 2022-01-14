ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the 36 countries with the lowest vaccination rates, supply isn’t the only issue

 11 days ago

Even as wealthy countries hit 80% vaccination...

Chile among first countries to issue fourth Covid vaccine dose

SANTIAGO, Chile: As the number of daily COVID-19 cases continues rising, Chile has began administering a fourth vaccination dose to some citizens. This week, President Sebastin Piera was present when two adults with immunosuppression conditions received a fourth vaccine dose at a Santiago hospital. Due to the current daily COVID-19...
North Country has lowest COVID reinfection rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Health (DOH) announced that it had released new data on reinfection rates in New York on Wednesday. They had been releasing breakthrough information, tracking the continued effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for some time. The new information pertaining to reinfections includes the total...
New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
