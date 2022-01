We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 might be the king of foldables, but that doesn’t mean it is a perfect device. Not only is the Fold 3 ridiculously heavy and awkward to use when you leave the couch, it’s inner main display is a weird shape, as is its outer cover display. Should Google attempt to compete with the Fold 3 here in the near future (rumors suggest it will), we just assumed that a Pixel foldable would be a lot like Samsung’s. New evidence now suggests a Pixel that folds could go a slightly different, more preferred route.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO