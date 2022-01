Much has been said about how the fracturing pay-TV environment has negatively affected regional sports networks (think: declining subscriber counts, carriage disputes, struggles over subscription fees). But there is one segment of the RSN business model that continues to thrive—advertising. Playfly Sports founder and CEO Michael Schreiber said “advertising [revenue] has been increasing in a significant way for these networks… They went from generally 90% affiliate and 10% advertising [a few years ago] to in the range of 70% affiliate and 30% advertising [today]; and the [segment is] continuing to grow. It’s one of the few growth areas in all...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO