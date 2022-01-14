ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Former Oklahoma Stars Named to NFL All-Pro Team

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 5 days ago

A trio of Oklahoma Sooners were named to the NFL’s All-Pro team on Friday.

Both Trent Williams and Mark Andrews made their first appearances as All-Pro First Team selections, and Lane Johnson was named to the All-Pro Second Team.

Over a decade into his career, Williams continues to preform as one of the top left tackles in the NFL. Making the move from Washington to San Fransisco has reinvigorated the former Sooner star, as he’s completing his best year of his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bd60K_0dm6Ccft00
Trent Williams Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Sports

Williams has proved to be well worth his $138 million deal, which made him the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history this past March. The 49ers finished seventh in the NFL in rushing yards throughout the 2021 regular season and 11th in sacks allowed.

This is the first time Williams has returned to the All-Pro team since he was named to the All-Pro Second Team back in 2015.

Andrews’ inclusion puts the cherry on top of a historic year for the Baltimore Raven.

A key cog in the Ravens’ offense, Andrews caught 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns this season. The 1,361-yard season proved to be the best in franchise history, as Andrews surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 1,201 receiving yards set back in 1996.

Johnson fell short of being named the First Team right tackle as he did in 2017, but was still name the to the All-Pro Second Team.

The Eagles saved their season in the middle of the year after renewing their focus on the run game, finishing first in the NFL with 2,715 rushing yards this season.

Johnson also played a big role in ensuring fellow former OU star Jalen Hurts had plenty of time in the pocket, as Hurts led the Eagles to the playoffs.

Not only did Johnson star on the field, but he was also at the forefront of mental health advocacy this season, ensuring NFL players get the help and space they need off the field so they can succeed between the lines on Sunday’s.

