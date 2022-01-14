ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helmets

Brain Injuries at the Barn: How to Spot and Prevent Concussions

By Plasticity Centers
horseandrider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApproximately half of all riders experience a head injury at some point in their career, but most return to riding without ever seeking medical clearance. These concussions can cause your riding, your horse, and you to suffer. “You do not have to be rendered unconscious to have had a...

KXAN

How To Prevent Sports Injuries With Texas Children’s Hospital

Because a child’s bones, muscles, brain, and other organs are different than an adult’s, they respond much differently to injuries, stress, and athletic training, as well as require comprehensive, specialized treatment. Shauna M. Butler, M.D. at Texas Children’s Pediatrics joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us...
HEALTH
The Jewish Press

TAU Study: Ketogenic Diet Reduces Damage from Traumatic Brain Injuries

A new international study piloted by Tel Aviv University determines that a ketogenic diet may reduce the effects of brain damage after traumatic injury. The study indicates that the diet improves spatial memory and visual memory, lowers brain inflammation indices, causes less neuronal death, and slows down the rate of cellular aging. The study was led by Prof. Chaim (Chagi) Pick, Director of the Sylvan Adams Sports Institute and a member of the Sagol School of Neuroscience, and Ph.D. student Meirav Har-Even Kerzhner, a registered dietitian and brain researcher, both from the Sackler Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University. The findings were published in Scientific Reports, a syndicate journal from the publishers of Nature (Ketogenic Diet as a potential treatment for traumatic brain injury in mice).
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Concussions#Brain Injury#Brain Health#Plasticity Centers
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Traumatic Brain Injury Accelerates Onset by 5 Years, Study Suggests

Experiencing a traumatic brain injury (TBI) is associated with an earlier age of Parkinson’s onset, but not with more severe disease-associated nerve cell loss or younger age of death, a study suggests. These findings, presented at the 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Denver and online, suggest that TBI,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Brain Injury Biomarkers Elevated in Hospitalized COVID Patients

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and no prior history of dementia had elevated levels of brain injury biomarkers, an observational study showed. Blood levels of total tau (t-tau), phosphorylated tau181 (p-tau181), glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), and neurofilament light (NfL) were significantly elevated in COVID-19 patients with encephalopathy and those who died in the hospital, reported Thomas Wisniewski, MD, of New York University Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, and co-authors.
CANCER
Cody Enterprise

Free movie focuses on traumatic brain injuries, new treatments

Not all physical injuries are visible. A documentary that puts a spotlight on the devastating effects of traumatic brain injuries is coming to Cody, and its message is one of hope. “Quiet Explosions” will be playing at Big Horn Cinemas on Tuesday at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., and will be...
CODY, WY
NewsBreak
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Injured Brain Network 'NIBN' connects people with brain injuries

KEARNEY, NEB. — Wife and caregiver Susie Bonde said after her husband’s car accident back in 2015, she never could have imagined the work it would take to get him back to normal. It’s the continued support from the Nebraska Injured Brain Network (NIBN) that’s helping to bring a sense of normal to what some say is a different way of living.
KEARNEY, NE
psychologytoday.com

Learned Helplessness, Brain Injury, and the Pandemic

Learned helplessness fascinated me as a psychology student at the University of Toronto. Seligman and Maier in 1967 came up with the term to describe a passive state in the face of shock. They hypothesized that when organisms experience no control, they learn nothing they do will escape them from trauma.
HEALTH
flarecord.com

Lawsuit says man was hit by club at TopGolf, suffered brain injury

JACKSONVILLE - TopGolf has chosen to fight a lawsuit against it in federal court instead of Duval County state court. Stewert Deremer filed suit in June in Duval County Circuit Court, claiming that, on Aug. 4, 2020, he was on the premises of TopGolf USA Jacksonville when he was struck by a golf club that another invitee was swinging outside of the designated mat area.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna Covid Vaccine Is No Longer Recommended Due To Heart Inflammation

There are all kinds of discussions about the potential side effects of the covid vaccine, and these include heart inflammation for younger people. Check out the latest reports involving Moderna vaccines below. It seems that the very rare side effect among under-31s of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine leads to the...
HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

This would be the queen vitamin in preventing brain aging and without it the brain could slow down prematurely

Years go by and we all age. Similarly in terms of personal data, but some more and some less in physical and mental terms. 50-year-olds who appear to be 10 years younger. And, vice versa, peers who show 10/15 years more. This obviously depends on the lifestyle we follow, diet and regular sport. But also from knowing how to keep stress at bay. And within a balanced diet, beware that the lack of some vitamins could be felt. This would be the queen vitamin in preventing brain aging and without it the brain could slow down prematurely. This precious study that we enclose also reminds us of it.
SCIENCE

