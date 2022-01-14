Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT) announced today that the underwriters of the company's initial public offering ("IPO") exercised their previously disclosed over-allotment option and have purchased 3,546,882 shares of Class A common stock (the "Additional Shares"). The net proceeds to Samsara from the sale of the Additional Shares were approximately $77.9 million. After giving effect to the sale of Additional Shares, the total number of shares sold by Samsara in the IPO was 38,546,882 and net proceeds of the IPO were approximately $846.7 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and before estimated offering expenses.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO