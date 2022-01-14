ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

Argus Press
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list...

Samsara Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT) announced today that the underwriters of the company's initial public offering ("IPO") exercised their previously disclosed over-allotment option and have purchased 3,546,882 shares of Class A common stock (the "Additional Shares"). The net proceeds to Samsara from the sale of the Additional Shares were approximately $77.9 million. After giving effect to the sale of Additional Shares, the total number of shares sold by Samsara in the IPO was 38,546,882 and net proceeds of the IPO were approximately $846.7 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and before estimated offering expenses.
Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $75 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share, subject to adjustment.
Turo Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turo Inc. ("Turo") today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Turo intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TURO".
Kaseya Private Equity Investor TPG Pursues Initial Public Offering (IPO)

TPG Capital is preparing a potential IPO that could value the private equity firm at $9.5 billion, Reuters reports. TPG has been an investor in digital consumer giants such as Airbnb, Uber and Spotify. The private equity firm also owns stakes in technology companies and cybersecurity businesses that focus on channel partners and MSPs.
Sonder Underwhelms in Public Debut

Sonder's delayed stock market debut came to be, finally. Now with a $310 million injection of proceeds from private investors, and tapping into a $165 million credit line, the company can go about its business trying to build the next household name hospitality brand. Sonder, the San Francisco-based startup that...
CFSB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF $28.0 MILLION INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND MUTUAL HOLDING COMPANY REORGANIZATION

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), the holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced that the Company completed its initial public offering and the mutual holding company reorganization of the Bank on January 12, 2022. The shares of the Company's common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 13, 2022 under the ticker symbol "CFSB."
