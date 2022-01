Welcome to the second Songs of the Week of 2022. It was a spectacular week for new songs, overwhelming almost, with several notable album announcements. So this week we have an oversized Top 14, rather than our regular Top 10. Fourteen songs for January 14! There are also lots of strong honorable mentions, songs that other weeks would’ve made the main Top 10. After a more subdued week last week, it now seems as though the music industry has now shrugged off the holiday break and is raring to go with announcing 2022 projects.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO