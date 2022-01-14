ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Up as Tightening Market Stands Up to Omicron

By Bloomberg
 5 days ago

Oil posted a fourth straight weekly gain, the longest winning streak since October, on signs that the market is tightening as global consumption withstands the impact of the omicron virus variant. West Texas Intermediate futures in New York closed up 2.1% on Friday, posting a 6.2% weekly increase. Oil...

Oil Rises to Seven-Year High as Demand Defies Omicron

Oil touched its highest level since October 2014 as the International Energy Agency said the market looks tighter than previously thought, with demand proving resilient to omicron. Futures in New York closed up 1.8% on Wednesday, with the IEA saying in a report that oil demand is on track to...
MarketWatch

Oil prices mark another finish at the highest since 2014

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to mark another settlement at their highest since October 2014. "We've seen fresh 7-year highs for both Brent and U.S. crude oil prices, as concerns over geopolitical tensions serve to keep a floor under prices," while a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey "added another layer of complexity to the story for oil prices and serves to keep markets on edge," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The flow of oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed following an explosion nearby that led to its shutdown, news reports said. Adding support to oil prices, the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth expectations for 2022. February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.53, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month WTI contract finish since Oct. 8, 2014, FactSet data show.
The Independent

Japan's imports hit record highs on surging energy prices

Japan’s exports and imports both reached record highs in December, largely because of surging oil prices and a weaker yen, the government said Thursday.Japan’s imports last month surged 41% from the same month a year earlier. Exports rose 17.5% from the previous year, on stronger shipments of autos and computer chips.Imports have now risen for 11 months straight, while exports have risen for 10 consecutive months, the Finance Ministry said. The pandemic's impact on manufacturing, travel and other economic activity has been a huge drag on the world’s third largest economy. Government-ordered restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus...
MarketWatch

Oil extends gains after reports that an explosion disrupted flow through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline

Oil futures gained more ground in electronic trading late Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark prices near $87 a barrel after settling at their highest level in more than seven years. Turkey's state pipeline operator Botas said it cut oil flow through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan crude oil pipeline after an explosion near the southeastern province of Kahramanmaras in Turkey, Reuters reported Tuesday. In a translated statement, Botas said the pipeline would be put back into operation as soon as possible, once necessary measures are taken. The pipeline carries more than 450,000 barrels from northern Iraq into the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan (Turkey), according to a tweet from Javier Blas, energy and commodities columnist at Bloomberg. The news of the disruption to the pipeline's flow of oil follows Tuesday's price rise to their highest levels since 2014, which were triggered by an attack on oil infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. In electronic trading, February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.89, up from Tuesday’s settlement at $85.43.
The Independent

Asian stocks rise after China rate cuts, Japan export gain

Asian stock markets rose Thursday after China cut interest rates to shore up flagging economic growth and Japan reported a double-digit rise in exports.Benchmarks in Shanghai Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced.On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1% on Wednesday as investors tried to figure out how fast the Federal Reserve will roll back economic stimulus to cool inflation.The Chinese central bank cut rates on one- and five-year loans after growth in the world's second-largest economy sank to 4% over a year earlier in the latest quarter following a crackdown on surging debt among real...
Oil majors help spare FTSE from heavy drop

Strong performances from the UK’s oil majors helped the FTSE 100 avoid the malaise that beset many of its international peers on Tuesday.The index avoided the huge drops seen in New York where traders came back from a three-day weekend in a negative mood.It closed down 0.6% after dropping 47.68 points to 7,563.55.As Brent crude oil hit a fresh seven-year high, ending the day at 87.03 dollars per barrel, it helped oil companies around the world to buck the trend.A sharp rise in global bond yields has sent European stock markets into retreat today over concern that higher inflationary...
Oil Prices Potentially Set Up for Sizzling Summer

OPEC and its allies are being left with a diminishing buffer of spare supplies. As they strain to restore oil production, OPEC and its allies are being left with a diminishing buffer of spare supplies -- potentially setting up crude prices for a sizzling summer. With depressed investment and internal...
AFP

Oil hits seven-year highs on recovery hopes, unrest

Oil prices hit their highest levels in more than seven years Tuesday, driven in part by hopes of a global economic recovery that would ramp up demand. Those fears drove global bond yields up on Tuesday, with German bund yields coming close to touching zero percent, their highest level since 2019. 
OPEC Sees Oil Market Well Supported

OPEC expects global oil markets to remain 'well-supported' this year by robust demand. OPEC expects global oil markets to remain “well-supported” this year by robust demand, maintaining the confident outlook that has allowed the group to revive production. Crude prices climbed to the highest since 2014 in London...
Vitol Group Says Oil Prices May Rise Even More

Oil posted a fourth-straight gain last week. The world’s biggest independent oil trader said crude prices, already up more than 10% this year, could rise even further because of tight supplies. “These prices are justified,” Mike Muller, head of Asia for Vitol Group, said Sunday. “Strong backwardation is very...
investing.com

Oil Climbs With Geopolitical Unrest Returning as Market Tightens

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as geopolitical tensions stirred in the Middle East and concerns about the demand impact of the omicron virus variant eased. Yemen’s Houthi fighters claimed to have launched drone strikes on the United Arab Emirates -- the third biggest OPEC producer -- that caused an explosion and fire on the outskirts of the capital Abu Dhabi, leaving three people dead. Futures in New York rose 0.5% from Friday’s close to trade above $84 a barrel. There was no settlement Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Oil Up on Increasingly Bullish Backwardation Pattern

Brent highest since 2014 as all indicators appear to point bullish. Oil prices edged higher on Monday, with Brent trading near its highest level since 2014 as the market tightened and concerns about the impact of omicron eased. Futures in New York ended above $84 a barrel after a thin...
