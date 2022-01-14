ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Lawsuit: Google, Facebook CEOs colluded in online ad sales

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfSzi_0dm64c8U00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9Qrd_0dm64c8U00

Newly unredacted documents from a state-led antitrust lawsuit against Google accuse the search giant of colluding with rival Facebook to manipulate online advertising sales. The CEOs of both companies were aware of the deal and signed off on it, the lawsuit alleges.

The original, redacted lawsuit, filed in December 2021, accused Google of “anti-competitive conduct” and of teaming up with the social networking giant. But the unredacted version offers details on the involvement of Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in approving the deal. Facebook has since renamed itself Meta.

According to the lawsuit, Facebook's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, was “explicit that ‘this is a big deal strategically’" in a 2018 email thread about the deal that included Facebook's CEO. While the names of the Facebook executives are still redacted in the suit, their titles are visible.

When the two sides hammered out the terms of the agreement, “the team sent an email addressed directly to CEO” Zuckerberg, the lawsuit states.

“We’re nearly ready to sign and need your approval to move forward,” the email read, according to the complaint. Zuckerberg wanted to meet with Sandberg and his other executives before making a decision, the complaint states.

In a statement, Google spokesperson Peter Schottenfels said the lawsuit is “full of inaccuracies and lacks legal merit.”

In September 2018, the complaint says, the two companies signed the agreement. Sandberg, who was once the head of Google's ad business, and Pichai personally signed off on the deal, per the states' complaint.

Meta spokesperson Chris Sgro said Friday that the company's ad bidding agreement with Google and similar agreements it has with other bidding platforms “have helped to increase competition for ad placements.”

“These business relationships enable Meta to deliver more value to advertisers while fairly compensating publishers, resulting in better outcomes for all,” Sgro said.

Internally, Google used the code phrase “Jedi Blue” to refer to the 2018 agreement, according to the lawsuit. Google kept this code phrase secret.

Google's Schottenfels said the lawsuit's allegation that Pichai approved the deal with Facebook "isn't accurate.”

“We sign hundreds of agreements every year that don’t require CEO approval, and this was no different,” he said, adding that the agreement “was never a secret.”

The lawsuit is led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and was joined by the attorneys general of Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota and Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Instagram Tests Paid Subscriptions With Small Group of U.S. Creators

Instagram rolled out a paid subscription feature with a small group of U.S. creators on Wednesday that will allow followers to pay for exclusive content on Instagram Live and Stories. For the test launch, creators have eight different monthly price points to choose from, according to an Instagram spokesperson: $0.99, $1.99, $2.99, $4.99, $9.99, $19.99, $49.99 or $99.99. Instagram will not be taking a cut of revenue until at least 2023, when parent company Meta is expected to begin collecting fees from creators on Facebook and Instagram. Though the company has not yet disclosed what the revenue share percentage will be...
INTERNET
The Independent

Government to launch anti-encryption ads to convince ‘easily swayed people’ into wanting weaker phone security

The government will launch an ad campaign against end-to-end encryption, the technology that keeps messages on WhatsApp, Apple’s iMessage, and Signal secure.The Home Office has hired the M&C Saatchi advertising agency to plan the campaign using £534,000 of public funds.“We have engaged M&C Saatchi to bring together the many organisations who share our concerns about the impact end-to-end encryption would have on our ability to keep children safe,” a Home Office spokesperson said in a statement to Rolling Stone, which first reported the news.The new campaign is focused on the argument that improved encryption hampers efforts to tackle child exploitation...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
Wired

Google's Alleged Scheme to Corner the Online Ad Market

In 2010, a Google product manager named Scott Spencer gave an interview explaining Google’s use of “second-price” auctions to place ads across the web. In a second-price auction, the highest bidder wins, but only has to pay whatever the second highest bid was. Economists love this setup—the guy who theorized it won a Nobel Prize—because it encourages participants to bid whatever the item is truly worth to them without worrying about overpaying. As Spencer explained, “ it minimizes the need to ‘game’ the system.”
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
Person
Sundar Pichai
New York Post

Facebook and Google accused of ‘secret deal’ to carve up ad empire

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg and his counterpart at Google, CEO Sundar Pichai, secretly struck a deal in 2018 to carve up the digital advertising market between the two tech giants, according to newly revealed allegations from top state law-enforcement officials. Previously, it was reported that the deal was signed by...
INTERNET
techstartups.com

Google, Facebook fined $237 million for cookie breaches and for making it difficult for EU internet users to easily reject online trackers

France’s data privacy watchdog CNIL has fined Alphabet’s Google €150 million ($169 million) and Facebook €60 ($68,000) million for violating EU privacy rules by making it difficult for French internet users to refuse online trackers known as cookies. According to the information posted on its website,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#Ceo#Social Networking#Alphabet
mediapost.com

Smartly.io Acquires Ad-Lib.io, Expanding From Facebook Into CTV And Google Ecosystem

Smartly.io, a creative and performance tech company, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Ad-Lib.io, a creative optimization platform, reportedly for $100 million. The acquisition advances Smartly.io’s cross-channel services from social into dynamic creative optimization across programmatic, connected television (CTV) and Google's entire ecosystem. “Both the Smartly and Ad-Lib teams...
BUSINESS
KTLA

Microsoft is buying gaming company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

Microsoft is paying the enormous sum of nearly $70 billion for Activision Blizzard, the maker of Candy Crush and Call of Duty, a deal that would immediately make it a larger video-game company than Nintendo while raising questions about the deal’s possible anti-competitive effects. The all-cash $68.7 billion deal will turn Microsoft, maker of the […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Top U.S. business regulator Khan pushes more aggressive antitrust laws

One of the nation's top anti-monopoly regulators on Wednesday said the government is looking to expand its playbook on how to identify and block potentially harmful mergers or excessive industry consolidation. "As we have seen the growth of new technologies, the market dynamics have changed," said Lina Khan, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, in an interview with CNBC. "When you start to see trends toward consolidation, those can often be important moments for regulators to jump in." The FTC and U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said they would seek public input on how to update government rules to prevent anti-competitive mergers. Biden administration officials contend old antitrust rules are inadequate to prevent harm to the economy since they are too narrowly focused on price fixing. Khan, 32, has said there's too little competition in too many industries and that it can stifle innovation or harm workers. Khan and other regulators are especially focused on large tech companies such as Facebook and Google . The FTC is now engaged in a lawsuit against Facebook.
ECONOMY
AFP

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision to face antitrust test

Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard is expected to win out with regulators despite vows in Europe and the United States to rein in tech titans. Analysts interviewed by AFP after the merger plan was announced on Tuesday said the deal would certainly be scrutinized, but likely less intensely than would an acquisition by Amazon, Google, or Facebook-parent Meta. "From a regulatory perspective, Microsoft is not under the same level of scrutiny as other tech stalwarts," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella "saw a window to make a major bet on consumer while others are caught in the regulatory spotlight and could not go after an asset like this," Ives added.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

US regulators aiming at illegal and anticompetitive mergers

U.S. competition regulators have mounted an effort to tighten enforcement against illegal mergers, in line with President Joe Biden’s mandate for greater scrutiny to big business combinations. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday they are seeking public comment on how current merger guidelines can be updated to better detect and prevent illegal and anticompetitive deals in an increasingly consolidating corporate marketplace. The agencies are stressing the importance of robust competition to the economy, workers, consumers and small businesses.“Our country depends on competition to drive progress, innovation, and prosperity,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

516K+
Followers
128K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy