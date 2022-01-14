Biden Promises Feds Will Pay for Entire Cost of Repairing Off-Interstate Bridges

President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.More Americans disapprove than approve of how Biden is handling his job as president, 56% to 43%. As of now, just 28% of Americans say they want Biden to run for re-election in 2024, including only 48% of Democrats Asked on Wednesday at a wide-ranging news conference...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 HOURS AGO