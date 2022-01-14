Military medical team headed to New Jersey hospital struggling with omicron

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department levied new sanctions Thursday against four Ukrainian officials, including two current members of parliament who administration officials say are part of a Russian influence effort to set the pretext for further invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions name parliamentarians Taras Kozak and Oleh...
(CNN) — Senate Democrats suffered a major defeat Wednesday evening in their efforts to pass voting rights legislation -- a key issue for the party, which is under pressure to take action ahead of the midterm elections just months away. An attempt by Democrats to change filibuster rules in...
The Biden administration is planning to give out 400 million free N95 masks to Americans in the coming weeks, supplied from the country's strategic stockpile as the nation is facing a record surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. The free masks will be made available to the...
New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) made waves late Tuesday night, detailing preliminary evidence from her office's investigation into former President Trump 's family business and accusing the company of repeatedly misrepresenting its assets over the years. The revelations came in court filings asking a judge to order Trump,...
"Fox News @ Night" anchor and Supreme Court expert Shannon Bream joined "America's Newsroom" Thursday to discuss the media pushing a debunked report by NPR over a mask dispute involving Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Bream told co-hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer that NPR's Nina Totenberg, who...
President Biden on Thursday sought to clear up his remarks from a day earlier when he appeared to distinguish between a Russian invasion of Ukraine and a "minor incursion." "I've been absolutely clear with President Putin. He has no misunderstanding. If any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion," Biden said at the outset of an event on infrastructure.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Home! And no longer alone. The 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday — 155 days after she departed. She made it count...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The Central Intelligence Agency has issued a set of interim findings on hundreds of reported cases of the mysterious neurological illness known as "Havana Syndrome," ruling out in the "majority" of instances an attack by a foreign adversary, but vowing to intensify its focus on a group of two dozen "priority" cases that remain unexplained.
