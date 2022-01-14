ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebuild your spaceship quickly in Operation Zeta

By Richard Dobson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since time was invented, life has been a race against it. And crash landing on an alien planet should be no different, particularly when the aliens have a huge death laser pointed at you. Can you rebuild your ship in time and escape? Find out in Operation Zeta, launching today...

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
Operation Zeta Review

Operation Zeta is something of a slow burner. At first, I booted it up and immediately didn’t get on with it. I was dead within seconds, couldn’t figure out what was going on and if I wasn’t playing for review may well have not gone back to it at all. Admittedly I was too quick to judge. After spending a short while getting to grips with what was on offer, I started to uncover an enjoyable little game.
Operation Zeta: Adventure and Annihilation Abound

We’re excited to announce Operation Zeta, our third game in the Inevitability universe. Set in the same galaxy as its predecessors, this game was a totally new style for us; a jaunty rogue-lite, space action game. In this installment, you will navigate the warzone of Operation Zeta (a failed battle against the galaxy’s vacuous foe: the annihilators) with ten minutes to reconstruct the shambles of a space-wrecked ship and escape your imminent demise…
Supernatural Sleuthing in Kansei: The Second Turn HD

Fans of Ratalaika Games typically know what to expect. However, when it came to Jisei: The First Case HD, fans were pleasantly surprised by how good a Ratalaika Games game could be. It even got a mention in our 10 Hidden Xbox Gems of 2020. Today sees the sequel releasing, as Kansei: The Second Turn HD is released on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.
Gravity Chase Review

For years the anti-grav racing scene has followed in the stream of the genre founder, and leader, WipeOut. In fact, even though it’s been decades since that game first arrived on the scene, there’s been little to match it. That’s not stopping Repixel8 from giving it a go though, dropping players into the cockpits of Gravity Chase.
Forgotten Hill Disillusion Review

A bit like Duck Life and My Singing Monsters, Forgotten Hill is a series that I had no idea existed until I was given the game to review. This is the SIXTH Forgotten Hill release, coming hot on the heels of – deep breath – Puppeteer, Fall, Surgery, Mementoes and Little Cabin. It’s the first of the series to hit Xbox, so that’s our excuse.
Breakneck City Review

Every so often, a game comes along that rewrites gaming history; entered into the annals of great games. Just so we are clear, Breakneck City is not one of those games. An “old school 3D beat-em-up action” game coming from developers Renegade Sector Games, I guess the question is this: on a platform that already has Streets of Rage 4, do we need another side scrolling beat-em-up? Well, let’s prowl the mean streets of the city and find out, shall we?
Red Ronin Review

Red Ronin is a tactical turn-based dash ‘n slash game where you play as Red, a samurai turned ronin after her former team leaves her for dead during a botched mission. Red Ronin is set in a dystopian cyberpunk future, a setting which is becoming more and more commonplace in the current gaming climate. This leads to the game having very colorful graphics that, while nothing mind blowing, do look good. Personally, I’m a big fan of samurais in dystopian cyberpunk settings; no matter how impractical it is for someone to use a katana as a weapon of choice when guns exist. But I digress.
Try a New Space Action Game with Operation Zeta

Operation Zeta is finally available on both PC and Xbox One. It's the second game that follows the mainline story started by SFS Studios in its first game Inevitability. In a post, the team at SFS revealed that this game was a side project as they were then working on Rekindling. After two years of working on it, the game became the team's main project. This action game has a lot of wacky NPCs along with wild quests to take on and characters to discover.
Fly Through Imaginary Worlds in Aery – Dreamscape

Between the Aery and Murder Diaries series, gamers have been treated to some interesting storytelling from developer EpiXR Games. That continues further today as the latest in the Aery series, Aery – Dreamscape, releases today on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Steam. Once again players control a bird-like spirit...
Sleepin’ Guy Deluxe Edition Review

Sleepin’ Guy was originally released as Suicide Guy, but you suspect that someone saw sense and dispensed with the dubious taste. Released in 2017 on PC, it was a modest success for its developer Chubby Pixel, who dipped their toe into console with its sequel, 2020’s Sleepin’ Deeply. Now they’re re-releasing the one that started it all – under the new Sleepin’ name – as a Deluxe Edition with seven extra levels and some Xbox Series X|S enhancements.
Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator Review

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator has its feet in two very different worlds. On one hand, it takes place in a dystopian nightmare where body parts are bought and sold for profit, purely for business. On the other hand, it is a game filled with humor, cute pixel art, and high-energy fun. It’s easy to ignore this juxtaposition once you understand the gameplay loop, however, which might be incredibly terrifying in hindsight.
Hunt out the Omni-Gem as Gem Wizards Tactics is confirmed for Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Want to know more about the power of the Omni-Gem? Gem Wizards Tactics is likely to be for you. Coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, Gem Wizards Tactics will see you leading a powerful fantasy army to glory, taking in turn-based warfare, randomly generated maps and complex battle mechanics that can be combined to take down any enemy in a war over the powerful Omni-gem.
Gunkid 99 Review

Gunkid 99 from developers Yongjustyong fills out a genre that I’m not really sure about. Basically, this is a score chaser with a gun collecting/shooting twist, and I for one haven’t really played anything like it before. Is different good, or is this too different for its own good? Join me as we dive into Gunkid 99’s weird world…
How to Unlock Your Favorite Operators and Maps in Rainbow Six Extraction

Eager to squad up with Tachanka and Jäger to kill some Archaeans in Rainbow Six Extraction? The game boasts a roster of 18 unique operators, including a healthy mix of all-new characters plus some returning fan favorites–but only nine of them will be available to you when you boot up the game for the first time. That’s not to mention that you’ll be fresh out of luck if you want to launch an incursion anywhere other than New York City at the start of the game. If you want to see everything that Extraction has to offer, you’ll need to take some time to grind and unlock.
Stop the Calamity in Nobody Saves the World on Xbox, PC & Game Pass

From the creators of the satisfyingly punchy Guacamelee! comes a brand new RPG that is looking to hook you in with its combat based around assuming different forms – Mega Man style – either on your lonesome or with an online friend. Will you put an end to the evil Calamity and (ironically) save the world in Nobody Saves the World?
The visual novel goodness of Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition comes to Xbox and Game Pass

Way back when – 2010, in fact – the Danganronpa series was born. Having first launched on the good old PlayStation Portable in Japan, it wasn’t long before that game made a move to mobile, taking the visual novel goodness that it contained over to both iOS and Android. Today though it’s the Dandanronpa series that is hitting Xbox, with the snappily titled Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition dropping in on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, fully playable through Game Pass.
Battle Brothers Review

I am a big fan of a tactical game, and so was the obvious choice to check out the latest in the long list of those to come to the Xbox. Battle Brothers is from developers Overhype Studios, promising to bring a whole new level of challenge to the genre. The question that needs answering though is whether or not this actually brings anything new to the table. It’s time to strap on a shield and find out…
DYSMANTLE the world on Xbox One and Series X|S

Want to just rip everything apart, destroying anything you can get your hands on? You’ll want to DYSMANTLE the world – especially now that it is on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. From the 10tons team (they previously behind titles like JYDGE, Time Recoil and Neon Chrome)...
