Chase Ink Premier Card Offers 10% ‘Pay Yourself Back’ Bonus on Select Categories

I downgraded my Chase Sapphire Reserve card account to a Freedom Flex account a few months ago. Prior to doing so, I knew upgrading again to the Reserve was an option and a probable likelihood. I subsequently described why we decided to upgrade back to the Chase Sapphire Reserve from another Freedom account. Once Chase extended Pay Yourself Back, it was an easy decision to upgrade again. I’ve cashed out Ultimate Rewards for years, and Chase has paid me 50% more for doing so since Pay Yourself Back arrived. The wife and I ultimately decided to upgrade one of her Freedom accounts to the Reserve. One matter we didn’t overly focus on during the process is that I’m an authorized user on this account. The authorized user card carries an additional $75 fee, but we decided to keep it. Why? Many authorized user benefits exist, but primarily, I like the ability to transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to my travel partner accounts as an authorized user. Here’s how to do so!

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO