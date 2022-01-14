ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase Ink Premier Card Offers 10% ‘Pay Yourself Back’ Bonus on Select Categories

By DDG
 5 days ago
Chase Ink Premier Card Offers 10% ‘Pay Yourself Back’ Bonus. Chase recently announced a new addition to its Ink card portfolio, the Chase Ink Business Premier. This is a card with a big welcome bonus of $1,000 but it also has a $195 annual fee. It earns 2% back on every...

Closer look at Marriott Bonvoy American Express Cards (Canada)

Amex EveryDay Credit Card Review (No Annual Fee)

Citi Double Cash Will Soon Earn ThankYou Points

Citi Double Cash is a no-fee credit card that earns 2% cash back on all purchases. Now the card is getting a refresh and it actually gets better. Starting March 28, 2022, Citi Double Cash cardmembers will continue to earn 1% cash back when they buy and 1% when they pay for their purchases however cash back will be earned in the form of ThankYou Points.
M1 Credit Card Now Has a $300 Signup Bonus

M1 Finance offer free automated invested and a $50 signup bonus. But M1 recently launched a new credit card as well, called the Owner’s Rewards Card by M1. This card now has a $300 bonus. Let’s take a look at the details. The Offer. Spend $4,000 with your...
Instacart Launching Credit Card With Chase and Mastercard

Credit card issuer Chase and online grocery platform Instacart on Wednesday (Jan. 19) announced an expansion of their partnership with Instacart’s first credit card, with Chase as the exclusive issuer and Mastercard as the exclusive payments network for the new offering. The new Instacart Mastercard credit card is touted...
Voyager Guru

Know this before getting the Hyatt Chase Credit card

Voyager Guru (voyagerguru.com) I am a credit card fanatic and am always looking for the next best card to spend my precious dollars on, particularly when it comes to travel expenses. For most of my life, I have not been loyal to a particular hotel brand or airline because I’m generally looking for the best experience at the best price. However, a couple years ago, I signed up for the Chase Hyatt Credit Card to get two free nights at a Hyatt at Lake Tahoe. After doing some math, the fee was more than paid off with my nightly rate of $450 at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe (category 5). Since I got that credit card, its value has only increased for me and it’s still the most-reached-for card in my wallet.
Rearranging My American Express Accounts To Build Bricks Of Cash & Points

It may not be spring yet, no matter how much I wish it was, but it is time to do some early spring cleaning so to speak. A part of this spring cleaning is shifting and moving some things around to ensure I am maximizing American Express for all they are worth. My game plan involves closing accounts, upgrades, taking advantage of referrals and even grabbing some accounts without a welcome offer. This is all in an effort to reach my miles and points resolutions, or goals, for 2022.
Earn Up to 1,200 Bonus Mileage Plan Miles by Shopping for the New Year 2022

Effective through Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Standard Time, you can earn up to 1,200 bonus Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan miles — in addition to the standard Mileage Plan miles earned — during the New Year’s Bonus campaign at the Mileage Plan Shopping portal by spending the following minimum amounts of money for shopping for qualifying purchases on your favorite products from hundreds of participating retailers:
125,000 points + 10x bonus on the Amex Platinum Card

How To Transfer Ultimate Rewards to an Authorized User’s Travel Account

I downgraded my Chase Sapphire Reserve card account to a Freedom Flex account a few months ago. Prior to doing so, I knew upgrading again to the Reserve was an option and a probable likelihood. I subsequently described why we decided to upgrade back to the Chase Sapphire Reserve from another Freedom account. Once Chase extended Pay Yourself Back, it was an easy decision to upgrade again. I’ve cashed out Ultimate Rewards for years, and Chase has paid me 50% more for doing so since Pay Yourself Back arrived. The wife and I ultimately decided to upgrade one of her Freedom accounts to the Reserve. One matter we didn’t overly focus on during the process is that I’m an authorized user on this account. The authorized user card carries an additional $75 fee, but we decided to keep it. Why? Many authorized user benefits exist, but primarily, I like the ability to transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to my travel partner accounts as an authorized user. Here’s how to do so!
InterContinental Ambassador Enrollment Offer (Earn 20K Points)

A new offer has launched for those considering signing up for or renewing an InterContinental Ambassador membership. IHG has a rather complicated rewards program structure. In addition to the IHG Rewards program that covers all of IHG’s brands, InterContinental has its own guest recognition program, called Ambassador. Ambassador status...
How To Cancel Prepaid Hotel Booked With Capital One Travel

In order to use the $300 annual travel credit from the Capital One Venture X card, you need to book the travel through their portal. We needed a one-night stay on Florida’s east coastand when I looked for rooms with points, there were no good values to be had. The hotels in the area don’t provide any benefits to guests with status, so I decided to book the cheapest hotel I could find, with decent ratings, using the Capital One Travel website.
50,000 points bonus: Amex Green Card Review

The 9 Best Cash Back Credit Cards

If you’re not maximizing your credit card rewards, you’re leaving a lot of money on the table. Personally I like to earn travel rewards for my credit card spending (ideally transferable points), and also do what I can to maximize various spending categories, including restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, and non-bonused categories.
How Long Credit Card Points Transfers Take To Airlines And Hotels

Some points transfers are instant. But others can take days — maybe, even weeks. In a world of instant gratification and often very limited availability for the best things out there in travel, like upgrades, that can mean intense disappointment, when seats, rooms or suites disappear before the points needed to book them reach their place.
Chase Sapphire Reserve Public Bonus, Earn 70,000 Ultimate Rewards

Chase Sapphire Reserve Public Bonus, Earn 70,000 Ultimate Rewards. The Chase Sapphire Reserve card currently has a public offer for 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points. But there’s a link that pulls up the 70,000 points offer that we saw a while back. This offer is publicly available for everyone, so...
