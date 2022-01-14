Pat Lencioni: ‘Get The Right People On The Bus’

As Omicron packs the latest punch, CFOs are looking for ways to help their teams be more flexible and focused on the future. Here are the three keys. Like many industries and workflows today, the financial space has been completely upended by the Covid-19 pandemic and other disruptions over the last two years. Finance departments are still grappling with how best to move forward in the digital-first world. Long gone are the days where finance departments could handle treasury management processes by cutting and mailing checks, or stopping by a colleague’s desk to have them approve a project. Instead, financial departments are working hard to find ways to adapt to the new remote world while also figuring out how to make their workflows more resilient so they can “future proof” against similar disruptions down the road.

