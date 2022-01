We've reached the midway point of the 2021-22 NBA season, so it's only right to check in on the Rookie of the Year race to see who our top five candidates are. This crop of rookies has been filled with promising talent across the board, and with COVID surging across the league we got to see many first-year players shine in bigger roles. Players like Omer Yurtseven, Duane Washington Jr. and Cam Thomas all made the most of increased minutes on their respective teams while key players were sidelined.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO