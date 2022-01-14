ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Will the mail run on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Hester
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAtsp_0dm5zXtC00

( WHNT ) — Will the mail run on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? The short answer: no.

Just like all other federally-recognized holidays, mail from the United States Postal Service (USPS) will not run on the day honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Regular mail services will restart on Tuesday, January 18.

Senate Democrats introduce bill to ban stock trades in Congress

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, sometimes called MLK Day, recognizes the birthday of the famed civil rights leader. It is observed every year on the third Monday of January, despite King’s actual birthday being January 15. It was first recognized as a federal holiday in 1986, but not officially observed in all 50 states until 2000.

For a full list of 2022 holidays recognized by USPS, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Coretta Scott King’s Daughter Says Her Mother Should Be Honored On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The daughter of iconic civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has called for her late mother, Coretta Scott King, to be honored alongside her father during the national holiday celebrating his life and legacy. Dr. Bernice King took to social media on Monday (Jan. 17) with a post requesting that the public also pay tribute to Coretta Scott King’s contributions to the civil rights movement, as the late author and activist worked just as tirelessly as her husband to improve the circumstances for Black people in this country. “As you honor my father today, please remember and honor my...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Martin Luther King
CBS Denver

Coloradans Share ‘Hope In Going Forward’ During Martin Luther King, Jr. Marade

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade is one of the largest MLK celebrations in the nation. Every year, thousands join the march and parade through the streets, honoring his life and legacy. This year, it resumed after a year off due to the pandemic. (credit: CBS) “I feel blessed to be alive in the land of the free,” one supporter told CBS4’s Mekialaya White as he walked along 17th Street and Esplanade. “We’re here to support our Black brothers and sisters, to stand in solidarity,” another chimed in. Pamela McGinnis was also among those participants. She’s been an activist for...
DENVER, CO
New Jersey Monitor

Remembering all of Martin Luther King’s social justice agenda

On January 15th — the actual birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — the People’s Organization For Progress held its annual march in his honor in Newark. The group believes the best way to honor Dr. King is to protest injustice and put forward a social justice agenda. The theme of this year’s march […] The post Remembering all of Martin Luther King’s social justice agenda appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr King#Whnt#Senate#Democrats#Wlns 6 News
CBS Chicago

Chicago Author Paul Kendrick Emphasizes Enduring Importance Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Courage After Being Placed In Prison Where He Felt His Life Was In Danger

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six decades later, some lessons learned from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are just as relevant today – that is the view of a local author who wrote a book about a pivotal incident in Dr. King’s life. That Chicago author, Paul Kendrick, spoke with CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov. “I think it’s really important to see the Martin Luther King holiday not as a comfort, but as a challenge,” Kendrick said. That is Kendrick’s unique perspective on the federal holiday – a perspective that is heightened after he researched one significant incident in the Civil Rights pioneer’s life...
CHICAGO, IL
in.gov

County Holiday - Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Most County Offices will be Closed Monday, 1/17/2022. County Observed Holiday: Typically, Hamilton County Government is closed in observance of this Holiday. There are occasional exceptions. If in doubt, please check directly with the office or agency in question.
HAMILTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Montanan

Continuing MLK’s ‘Revolution of Values’

On January 15, 1968, Martin Luther King, Jr. was leaving a planning meeting for the Poor People’s Campaign when he was called back into the room. It was his birthday — his last, it would turn out. The staff of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference would usually give King a new suit, but this year […] The post Continuing MLK’s ‘Revolution of Values’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELIGION
WLNS

WLNS

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy