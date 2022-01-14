ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

Kentucky used car prices, taxes jump 40% start 2022

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Many Kentuckians are feeling used car sticker shock. Each year, the expectancy for the value of cars, and the taxes along with them, to change is just “a little,” but “a little” has turned into “a lot.”. David...

Man wanted by 3 Kentucky agencies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities from three Kentucky agencies are looking for the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Tyree Williams, 25, is wanted by Lexington Police, Probation and Parole, along with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. He has a warrant for absconding parole related to...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky lawmakers consider ways to ease car tax increase

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Because the value of used cars is rising, the tax bills are also increasing in Kentucky. Several bills are in the state legislature to correct that. Car taxes have risen an estimated 40% and two bills have been filed that could provide some relief. One is House Bill 6, the other is Senate Bill 75.
KENTUCKY STATE
Soaring used car prices hurting small dealerships in western Washington

SEATTLE — Low supply and high demand are causing an unprecedented spike in used car prices as the ongoing threat of COVID-19 continues to have an impact on small businesses. “We've been in business for over four years, and it is a family-owned business,” said Marianna Baghdasaryan, who helps run J & A Auto Sales in Bellevue. “We try to provide a wide variety of cars from your more luxurious Mercedes and Porsches to just regular Toyota Camrys.”
BELLEVUE, WA
Buyers stunned by US used car prices, averaging $29,000

OMAHA, Nebraska: Earlier in 2021, a woman on a tight budget of some $7,500 visited Jeff Schrier's used car lot in Omaha, Nebraska, and was shown three cars. Schrier said the woman was stunned and said, "That is what I get for $7,500?" The woman eventually settled on a 2013...
OMAHA, NE
Revved up US demand for used cars sends prices soaring

The used car market in the United States is seeing an unprecedented phenomenon: owners selling vehicles for as much or more than they paid for them. The strange twist comes as a global shortage of computer chips amid the Covid-19 pandemic has stalled auto manufacturing, fueling a price increase for used vehicles, which in turn helped drive record US inflation last year.
ECONOMY
Used Car Values Increasing Could Lead to Increased Car Tax Bill

Used and new vehicles have become more valuable during the pandemic, and for those selling or trading in their vehicle, that’s been great, but that increase in value will also be affecting the vehicles tax bill. “Most all years, they go down in value, whether that’s $1000 or $1500....
INCOME TAX
Kentucky lawmakers debate effect of federal stimulus on upcoming budget plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee was presented Wednesday with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's budget, and unusually, there is extra money to spend from 2022-24. One hurdle, though, is the question of whether the current positive economic outlook is facade because of stimulus checks and other federal boosts.
KENTUCKY STATE
Increasing Value of Used Cars Results in Higher Tax Bill for Ky. Drivers

Editor's note: The headline has been changed to say "higher tax bill" from "higher tax rate" After tolerating pandemic burnout and nationwide economic uncertainty, northern Kentuckians are now beginning to grapple with the realization that their property taxes are on the rise due to higher vehicle valuations. In a memorandum...
COVINGTON, KY
Kentucky COVID-19 Update (1-18-2022)

* On Tuesday, January 18th, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky has surpassed 1 million total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 1,014,703 total cases as of Tuesday. During his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor said there was 8,742 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth with 2,427 of the new cases being children 18 and younger. According to the daily report, 2,200 Kentuckians are hospitalized, 431 reportedly in ICU and 244 on a ventilator. The Governor also reported 16 additional COVID related deaths Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 12,614 since the pandemic started. The positivity rate for Kentucky, as of 4 P.M. Tuesday, stood at a record 30.25%. If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
KENTUCKY STATE
Gov. Beshear Announces Every County In Kentucky In The Red Zone

Governor Andy Beshear’s office announced more than 9,000 new COVID cases on Tuesday. The Commonwealth reported 9,450 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the case total to 941,986. 2,348 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,953 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 449 in the ICU and 237 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate was at 26.78%. The Governor also announced 9 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 12,434. All counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
KENTUCKY STATE
Skyrocketing used car prices leave buyers with no choices

Right now the prices of used cars are skyrocketing well past what many households can afford. And they aren't likely to decrease any time soon. We took a look at what's contributing to the problem. There's dozens of car dealers looking to sell their used cars in the Chattanooga area.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Gov. Beshear: Ky. passes 1M COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear said Kentucky has surpassed 1 million total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 1,014,703 total cases as of Tuesday, January 18. The governor gave a Team Kentucky update at 3:30 p.m. He also announced the state’s highest-ever day for newly...
FRANKFORT, KY
Kentucky Senate backs assisted living reforms

Changes could be coming to assisted living facilities in the commonwealth. A comprehensive measure regarding the homes easily passed the State Senate Tuesday. Winchester Senator Ralph Alvarado told members it was two years in the making with multiple medical providers and patient advocacy groups participating in its development. The Clark County doctor said assisted living sites with poor evaluations will get closer attention. “This bill also establishes the time between re-licensure inspections at 24 months if the provider did not have a serious deficiency during the previous licensure survey. The provider was found to have violated a regulation that presented an imminent danger to a resident which created a substantial risk of death or serious mental or physical harm, the next re-licensure survey would be within 12 months,” said Alvarado.
WINCHESTER, KY

