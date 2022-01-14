Kentucky used car prices, taxes jump 40% start 2022

* On Tuesday, January 18th, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky has surpassed 1 million total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 1,014,703 total cases as of Tuesday. During his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor said there was 8,742 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth with 2,427 of the new cases being children 18 and younger. According to the daily report, 2,200 Kentuckians are hospitalized, 431 reportedly in ICU and 244 on a ventilator. The Governor also reported 16 additional COVID related deaths Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 12,614 since the pandemic started. The positivity rate for Kentucky, as of 4 P.M. Tuesday, stood at a record 30.25%. If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

