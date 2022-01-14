ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Selling out democracy for political influence

By Kyle Herrig
Newton Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year ago, the foundation of our democracy was jeopardized in a full-blown coup attempt by seditionists egged on by former president Donald Trump. People died. Confederate flags were waved inside the Capitol. People with zip ties and weapons were ready to do harm or even kill members of Congress and...

www.newtondailynews.com

Washington Post

Democracy is on the brink of disaster. For voters, it’s politics as usual.

It was the scariest of times, it was the stablest of times. Contemporary American politics offers an unsettling study in contrasts. On the one hand, Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen presidential election in 2020 and his attempts to undo the results of that contest, culminating in the violent storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, provide blaring warning signs that our democratic system is in peril. Far from turning on Trump, a large portion of his party has continued his project: In 2021, Republican state legislatures passed new restrictions on voting access while attempting to seize control of the levers of election administration; meanwhile, GOP congressional leaders moved to isolate Republican lawmakers most critical of Trump’s conduct and claims. And the House’s Jan. 6 committee continues to unearth evidence that Republican House members schemed with the White House to overturn the election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dallassun.com

Biden Pushed to Speak Out More as US Democracy Concerns Grow

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden has gotten the same troubling questions from worried world leaders, ones that he never thought he would hear. 'Is America going to be all right?' they ask. 'What about democracy in America?'. While Biden has tried to offer America's allies assurances, he has only occasionally...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Michigan ‘fake elector’ was working with Trump lawyer, report claims

Supporters of former president Donald Trump allegedly received orders to march into the Michigan Capitol in Lansing from the Republican leader's campaign.A group of supporters "contemplated" working with a Republican lawmaker who had a Capitol office to get the 16 Trump electors inside the elector room where the official count was taking place, The Detroit News reported."...(W)e convened and organised in the state Capitol, in the city of Lansing, Michigan, and at 2.00 pm Eastern Standard Time on the 14th day of December 2020," said a false certificate signed and submitted to the National Archives.The supporters who signed the documents...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Douglas Budget

A political party cannot shun democracy in our country

The events of that day frighten me more than September 11, 2001. What happened at the US Capital on January 6, 2021 was a direct assault on our democracy by our own citizens - ideological zealots determined to undermine a free and fair election. The peaceful transfer of power, based...
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
Shore News Network

Science Police: Biden Task Force Tells Agencies How To Protect ‘Scientific Integrity’ From Political Influence

The Biden administration’s scientific integrity task force drafted a report released Tuesday instructing federal agencies on how to ensure science is not influenced or interfered with, including by political actors. The report, titled “Protecting the Integrity of Government Science” and drafted by the Office of Science and Technology Policy’s...
U.S. POLITICS
abc17news.com

First on CNN: Biden administration tells federal agencies how to safeguard against political influence on science

The Biden administration is calling on government agencies to strengthen their policies against inappropriate political influence when it comes to the science that guides decision-making, according to a new report. The report was written by the administration’s interagency scientific integrity task force and first obtained by CNN on Tuesday. It...
U.S. POLITICS
The Ledger

Voice of the people: DeSantis out to destroy our democracy and republic

DeSantis out to destroy our democracy and republic. The dictatorial governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has again displayed his agenda for anarchy in approving an election police force with tax-funded dollars to oversee the election process in our state to be sure the outcome is within his grasp to determine the winner that his party believes should have won even when they lose.
FLORIDA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Biden And Harris Issued A Dire Warning: Democracy Is In Danger And Political Violence Is A Threat One Year After The Jan. 6 Attack

One year after former president Donald Trump's supporters tried to overturn an election, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a dire warning at the scene of the attack: The threat to democracy and the potential for political violence continues, driven by new, Republican-led voter restrictions across the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Two more groups who once backed Kyrsten Sinema said they would not do so again if she won't bend on rules changes to pass elections reform.

Why the loss of institutional support could hurt Sinema more than Joe Manchin. Here's the latest: Two groups that previously endorsed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) 2018 bid for Senate — the League of Conservation Voters and End Citizens United / Let America Vote — have said they won't support her in her next election if she won't change Senate rules to give elections reform legislation a path to passage (the latter did so separately as two distinct groups).
CONGRESS & COURTS

