GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

The UK employment situation continues to strengthen. In December, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits fell by 43,300 vs an expectation of -36,000. In addition, the revision to the November print nearly doubled from -49,800 to -95,100. The Unemployment Rate fell to 4.1% vs 4.2% expected and 4.2% in November. On the inflation front, the UK will release December CPI on Wednesday. Expectations are for a headline print of 5.2% YoY vs 5.3% YoY in November. If CPI comes out as expected, it will be the highest reading since September 2011. Core CPI, which excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco, is expected to be 3.9% YoY vs 4.0% YoY in November. With the elevated inflation readings and strong employment data, the CME BOE Watch Tool is showing that markets are pricing in a 100% chance of a rate hike at the February 3rd meeting.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO