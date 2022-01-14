ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.3690; (P) 1.3720; (R1) 1.3738; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD is turned neutral first for some consolidation below 1.3748 temporary top. But downside of retreat should be contained above...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5724; (P) 1.5799; (R1) 1.5839; …. Range trading continues in EUR/AUD and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. On the downside, break of 1.5559 will resume the fall from 1.6168 to retest 1.5250/5354 support zone. On the upside, however, break of 1.5898 will argue that pull back from 1.6168 has completed. Intraday bias will be back to the upside for 1.6168 resistance.
investing.com

GBP/USD Might Test Day's High

Canadian CPI At 30-Year Highs, USD/CAD Bears Remain In Control By Matthew Weller - Jan 20, 2022. In an otherwise quiet morning for economic data on Wednesday, Canada released its closely-watched CPI data for December. On a headline basis, prices actually fell -0.1%... Chart Of The Day: NZD/USD By Blake...
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Grinds Lower

The Canadian dollar finds support from hotter-than-expected inflation. The US counterpart remained under pressure after it failed to hold onto 1.2500. The RSI’s repeatedly oversold situation has attracted some buying interest. But timid rebounds have rather been opportunities for trend-followers to sell into strength. 1.2570 is a key resistance...
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Bounces from 200-Day EMA

The British pound bounced quite nicely from the 200-day EMA on Wednesday. This also coincided with a move back down to the previous downtrend line of the channel that should now offer support, and it certainly looks as if we are trying to do so. In fact, if you look at the last 48 hours and try to make a “two-day candle” out of them, you could make an argument for a bit of a hammer. This is a perfect pullback that should continue to show signs of bullish pressure.
actionforex.com

Technical Outlook and Review

XAU/USD (GOLD):. On the H4, prices are consolidating in a triangle. We see the potential for a bounce from our 1st support at 1809.932 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st resistance at 1816.219 in line with 50% Fibonacci retracement. Prices are trading above ichimoku clouds and RSI are at levels where bounces occurred previously, further supporting our bullish bias.
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Falls into Correction

The sterling fell back after a slowdown in Britain’s wage growth in November. Sentiment favors the pound after it rallied above the daily resistance at 1.3700. However, an overbought RSI has cut back buyers’ appetite. A break below 1.3630 has prompted some traders to take profit, driving down the price.
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling bounces on rising expectations for another rate hike as inflation hits

Cable regained traction and bounced on Wednesday, signaling an end of three-day pullback, sparked by a double rejection at 200DMA (1.3733) last week. Pound was boosted by UK CPI data which showed that inflation in Britain continued to rise and hit the highest level in nearly 30 years in December, offsetting policymakers’ general view of transitory process and boosting hopes for another BoE’s rate hike on Feb 3 monetary policy meeting.
actionforex.com

EURCHF Downtrend Continues, Marking Yet More Lower Highs

EURCHF has continued its downward trend, marking yet more lower highs and lower lows as negative forces linger. Moreover, the pair is currently trading below its 50- and 200-day simple moving average, reflecting an overall bearish outlook. Short-term momentum indicators are supporting a negative bias for the pair as the...
babypips.com

Chart Art: Trend and Breakout Opportunities on GBP/USD and GBP/CHF

Not sure whether you want to buy or sell the pound this week?. Take a look at GBP/USD and GBP/CHF’s setups to help make up your mind!. Here’s what I have on their 4-hour and daily charts:. GBP/CHF: 4-hour. GBP/CHF has climbed almost steadily since late December when...
investing.com

GBP/USD Back Into Bullish Mode

Chart Of The Day: GBP/USD Signaling Potential Upward Reversal By Pinchas Cohen/Investing.com - Jan 19, 2022 2. The UK's pound sterling is up about 0.3% Wednesday at time of writing, on dollar weakness. Today's rise trims Cable's 0.37% loss on Tuesday, the result of yesterday's USD... FX Risk Aversion Intensifies...
actionforex.com

GBPUSD Turns South after Reaching 200-Day SMA

GBPUSD is reversing following the advance to the 1.3745 level, which represents a nearly three-month high. Although the price declined following the touch of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), it remains above the long-term declining channel. The MACD oscillator is still holding above its trigger line in the positive region with weak momentum, while the RSI is flattening above the neutral threshold of 50.
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7161; (P) 0.7195; (R1) 0.7219;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. We’re still slightly favoring the case that correction from 0.8006 is complete after defending 0.6991. Above 0.7313 will extend the rise from 0.6992 to 0.7555 resistance. However, break of 0.7128 support will dampen this bullish case and bring retest of 0.6991/2 instead.
actionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD

The UK employment situation continues to strengthen. In December, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits fell by 43,300 vs an expectation of -36,000. In addition, the revision to the November print nearly doubled from -49,800 to -95,100. The Unemployment Rate fell to 4.1% vs 4.2% expected and 4.2% in November. On the inflation front, the UK will release December CPI on Wednesday. Expectations are for a headline print of 5.2% YoY vs 5.3% YoY in November. If CPI comes out as expected, it will be the highest reading since September 2011. Core CPI, which excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco, is expected to be 3.9% YoY vs 4.0% YoY in November. With the elevated inflation readings and strong employment data, the CME BOE Watch Tool is showing that markets are pricing in a 100% chance of a rate hike at the February 3rd meeting.
investing.com

GBP/USD: Pair Could Climb

Looking at the GBP/USD weekly chart, we can see its steady climb from the 1.3525 support level on Jan. 11, breaking out from the resistance level found at the 1.364 price range early on Jan. 13, rallying well into the 1.372 range and reaching as high as 1.375. However, after...
FXStreet.com

Weekly waves: Ethereum, GBP/USD, and gold

Our weekly analysis on Elliott Waves takes a close look at the GBP/USD, the Ethereum cryptocurrency, and the Gold commodity. Our analysis indicates a bearish ABC correction on the GBP/USD, a potential 5 waves down on ETH/USD, and a slow wave 4 pattern on XAU/USD. ETH/USD downtrend must respect shallow...
investing.com

GBP/USD Breaks Out

In terms of specific trades, the breakout in GBP/USD seems to be capturing the most attention; So whether its congratulations for catching the move, commiserations for being on the wrong side of it, or simply kicking yourself for missing it, let’s take a look at what caused the movement.
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/USD

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3726; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3695 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3840. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3625. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3535.
DailyFx

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY

British Pound, GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Talking Points:. GBP/USD has continued to jump and is now trading at fresh two-month-highs following the earlier-week breakout from the bull flag formation. GBP/JPY has been a bit more subdued of late, but the pair posed a related breach of a falling wedge formation that’s...
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Rally Gains Traction

The US dollar fell after the Fed Chair’s remark that no decision has been made on quantitative tightening. The pair showed some weakness near the daily resistance at 1.3600. The RSI’s double top in the overbought area led some buyers to take chips off the table. However, a follow-up close above the resistance indicates that the bulls are still in control of the direction.
investing.com

GBP/USD: Second Day Of A Rising Wedge Opportunity

Chart Of The Day: EUR/USD By Blake Morrow - Jan 12, 2022. Today's broad-based U.S. dollar weakness allowed EUR/USD to break its 1.5-month consolidation higher. In doing so, the pair broke the 114.25 trend line that has held the downtrend... Euro Reaches 2-Month High After US CPI By Kenny Fisher...
