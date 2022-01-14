ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: Kansas set to host West Virginia after thrilling victory on Tuesday

By Gabe Daniel
University Daily Kansan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to carry the momentum from a 62-61 win over Iowa State, Kansas men’s basketball is set to host the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, Jan. 15. Coach Bill Self believes that the personnel West Virginia has is more consistent with what the Jayhawks are already familiar with....

University Daily Kansan

Braun and Wilson provide clutch performances in wake of injuries to others

Kansas men’s basketball earned its fourth conference win Tuesday, after defeating Oklahoma 67-64. Redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson led the team in scoring with 16 points and also recorded eight rebounds. Junior guard Christian Braun had an excellent performance as well, scoring 15 points while connecting on three 3-point...
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Ben Simmons News

Several months into the 2021-22 NBA season, Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn’t played a single minute. According to a new report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, he might not suit up at all this season. “I think the sense is, if it takes the entire season to trade him, if it takes all year for the Sixers to find a trade that’s acceptable for them, he’s prepared for that,” Shelburne said on ESPN’s NBA Today.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
rockchalktalk.com

Rock Chalk Podcast: Recapping West Virginia, Kansas Jayhawks Women’s Basketball and Previewing Oklahoma

It’s another packed show, as we have a TON to discuss. First, Derek Noll returns to the podcast to help me recap the fantastic win for the Kansas Jayhawks over West Virginia, especially that second half. Then Jill Dorsey-Hall returns to the podcast to talk about the great start to the season for women’s basketball team. Finally, Christine Butterfield of the Midwest Madness podcast comes back on the show to help preview Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma.
KANSAS STATE
smokingmusket.com

THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: West Virginia hosts #5 Baylor

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. After a tough road loss at #7 Kansas on Saturday, the West Virginia men’s basketball team is returning home to host #5 Baylor. The most recent game between the two programs was also in Morgantown, last season. The Mountaineers were ranked #6 and the Bears were #3, but a limited capacity crowd took away WVU’s home court advantage and BU escaped with a 94-89 overtime win. Luckily for the Mountaineers, it looks like they will have a full Coliseum for this year’s matchup, and this team has already shown what it can do to ranked teams at home. UConn came into Morgantown as the #15 team in the country earlier this season and WVU was able to defeat the Huskies, 56-53.
MORGANTOWN, WV

