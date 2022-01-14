Preview: Kansas set to host West Virginia after thrilling victory on Tuesday

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. After a tough road loss at #7 Kansas on Saturday, the West Virginia men’s basketball team is returning home to host #5 Baylor. The most recent game between the two programs was also in Morgantown, last season. The Mountaineers were ranked #6 and the Bears were #3, but a limited capacity crowd took away WVU’s home court advantage and BU escaped with a 94-89 overtime win. Luckily for the Mountaineers, it looks like they will have a full Coliseum for this year’s matchup, and this team has already shown what it can do to ranked teams at home. UConn came into Morgantown as the #15 team in the country earlier this season and WVU was able to defeat the Huskies, 56-53.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO