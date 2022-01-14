Kings could be convinced to take on Tobias Harris' contract from Sixers

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be involved in numerous trade rumors leading up to the Feb. 10 trade deadline because they possess the biggest trade domino, Ben Simmons.

However, Simmons’ value is a tough nut to crack in trade talks. The Sixers want a top-25 player in return, but other teams are not interested in meeting that asking price. Now, Philadelphia has thrown another wrinkle into the talks: Tobias Harris.

The Sixers are reportedly looking to unload Harris’ contract in a bid to go after bigger names, such as James Harden, in the offseason. A deal is likely to be difficult given Harris’ drop in production from the 2020-21 season and the high number on his deal, but it isn’t entirely impossible.

The Sacramento Kings are seemingly desperate for a shakeup, and they have even talked about moving De’Aaron Fox to the Sixers in a deal.

Per NBA veteran reporter Marc Stein via his substack, the Kings could even be persuaded to take on Harris’ deal as well:

I’ve heard Sacramento described by more than one rival team as the closest thing there is to a trade partner you could class as “favorites” to bring a resolution to the seemingly interminable Simmons standoff before the deadline (as things stand). Reason being: More than one rival team believes Sacramento, in its desire for a significant shakeup as it bumbles toward a record 16th consecutive season out of the playoffs, could be convinced to take on Tobias Harris’ contract to facilitate a Simmons deal. If the Sixers can’t get the top-flight player they covet, going ahead with a Simmons deal that enables them to shed the two years and nearly $80 million left on Harris’ contract after this season might be too enticing to resist rather than holding out for a star in return.

With the deadline quickly approaching, the Sixers are going to have the eyes of just about everybody in the league upon them. There will be many questions about where Simmons ends up as well as whether the Sixers can move off Harris’ contract and free cap space for the offseason.

