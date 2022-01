Have you ever wanted to see a list of every company that’s in possession of your personal data like your email address, name, date of birth, and even your precise location? The internet is exploding in its growth, and it seems like everyone has their own way of collecting data on you these days. I was watching Mrwhosetheboss on Youtube (his videos are addicting!) and he mentioned an app called Say Mine that I ended up checking out. To my surprise, it was one of those gems that was actually worth an ad spot on the platform, so I wanted to share it with you all today. As a reminder, this is not at all a sponsored article, and I’m simply talking about this out of my own interest.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO