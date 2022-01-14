ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grief support groups start soon in Gainesville

By Staff report
Gainesville Daily Register
Gainesville Daily Register
 5 days ago

Home Hospice of Cooke County will offer two new grief support groups starting in January.

Our Journey Through Grief is a four-week group that gives those who are mourning a safe space to process their grief and help find support for their loss. It will meet at 316 S. Chestnut Street in Gainesville — Jan. 18, Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday night group meets Jan. 20, Jan. 27, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 from 5:30-7 p.m. The groups are open to the community.

To RSVP, call Paula Britain or Kelly Lamkin at 940-665-9891.

To learn more, visit www.homehospice.org.

