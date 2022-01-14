ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Cabango and Rabbi Matondo: Man arrested over online racist abuse of Wales duo

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice investigating online racist abuse directed at Wales internationals Ben Cabango and Rabbi Matondo have arrested a man in his 20s. Defender Cabango and winger Matondo were targeted on Instagram after Wales' friendly against Mexico in March...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Tributes paid to Whitehaven mother and baby found dead

A woman and her one-year-old baby found dead in their home were amazing, their friends have said. Natalie Kane, 27, and her son Harry were found at the flat in Wellington Row, Whitehaven, on 30 December. The cause of their deaths has yet to be established but Cumbria Police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cocaine dealers jailed for cross-border operation

Four men have been jailed for running a drug-dealing operation between Bristol and south Wales. The men, aged between 32 and 50, were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for supplying cocaine with an estimated street value of up to £600,000. David Griffiths, 50, and Hamse Mohamod, 37, pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield couple found guilty of imprisoning autistic son

A mother and stepfather who kept their starving autistic son locked in a "disgusting" attic bedroom have been found guilty of false imprisonment. Matthew Langley, 22, was "close to death" inside the vomit and faeces-covered room, weighing just six stone (39kg) and severely dehydrated. Lorna Hewitt, 43, and husband Craig...
KIDS
BBC

Man arrested after missing 12-year-old girl found

A 12-year-old girl who went missing from Devon has been found following an extensive policing operation. Leona Peach was reported missing from Newton Abbot on 20 December. Officers found her at a property near Boston in Lincolnshire on Thursday. She is said to be safe and well and is being supported by specialist officers and child services.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police ask for volunteers to house police puppies

Devon and Cornwall Police are looking for puppy walkers to expose the soon-to-be police dogs to normal life environments. The volunteers will be expected to have the puppies in their homes for 12 months before they go on their police dog course. Volunteers are eligible if they do not have...
ANIMALS
BBC

Derby-run drugs gang who made £400k a day is sentenced

Members of a drugs gang who imported more than £165m of cocaine into the UK have been jailed. The Derby-based ringleader Paldip Mahngar bought around 100kg of the drug from contacts in Dubai using encrypted mobile phone messages. Police said it was then sent across the country with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Scotland Yard 'detectives believe Madeleine McCann could still be ALIVE': Bespoke Met Police unit is treating tragedy as a missing person case - despite German authorities insisting snatched girl is dead

Scotland Yard's Madeleine McCann team has 'more open thinking' and is still treating her disappearance as a missing person's investigation – despite German prosecutors insisting she is dead. Among other theories, the bespoke London unit of officers codenamed Operation Grange is still working on a possibility she may be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ashling Murphy: Man arrested over Tullamore murder is released

A man arrested over the murder of a young teacher in Tullamore, County Offaly, has been released "and is no longer a suspect", gardaí (Irish police) have said. They said the 40-year-old had been eliminated from their enquiries. Ashling Murphy, 23, was attacked on the banks of the Grand...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two arrested after dying baby found in Belper house

Two people, including a teenager, have been arrested after the death of a baby in Derbyshire. Police said they were alerted by ambulance crews on Sunday morning to a young child in cardiac arrest at an address on Acorn Drive, Belper. The baby was taken to hospital but died on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ex West Midlands Police officer Declan Jones found dead

An ex police officer jailed for assaulting two members of the public on consecutive days during the first Covid lockdown has been found dead. Declan Jones was sacked from West Midlands Police in September while serving a six-month sentence. He was reported to have been discovered at an address in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man admits modern slavery of victim kept in 6ft shed for 40 years

A man has admitted exploiting a vulnerable victim who told investigators he had lived in a shed for 40 years.Peter Swailes Jr, 56, pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday ahead of his scheduled modern slavery trial.He had previously pleaded not guilty to conspiring with his father, Peter Swailes, 80, to arrange or facilitate the travel of an individual between 2015 and 2019 with a view to him being exploited.His father, from Carlisle, denied the same charge but died last year.The charges came after a three-year investigation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), supported by Cumbria Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed for cocaine and alcohol blackout rapes in Manchester

An "emotional manipulator" who raped two women after they blacked out in his home has been jailed for 17 years. James Denis Hall, 39, met the victims on separate nights out in Manchester in October and November 2017. Both women were given alcohol and cocaine by Hall and woke to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Killer cagefighter Liam Hall jailed for attack on girls

A cagefighter and convicted killer has been jailed for life for attacking two 13-year-old girls and his partner. Liam Hall, 33, shattered bones in his victims' faces after knocking them unconscious, and left his 24-year-old girlfriend with serious injuries. Hall was high on drink and drugs when he launched the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Distressing’ CCTV of man run over four times is shown at Old Bailey murder trial

Jurors in a murder trial have been shown a “distressing” video of a driver of a car repeatedly and “deliberately” running over the victim.The footage played in the Old Bailey on Wednesday (5 January) shows a BMW X6 being driven four times over John Avers, 47, in a supermarket car park.Jurors were told that Mr Avers suffered “catastrophic” injuries when he was held down before being run over in Dagenham, Essex.Bobby Ternent, 32, and his father Gary Ternent, 59, are accused of murdering Mr Avers shortly before midnight on 13 September 2020.Before playing the footage, jurors were warned that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

