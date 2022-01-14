ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Liv Morgan Comments On Her Match With Becky Lynch At WWE Day 1, More

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent appearance on the “Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker” podcast, Liv Morgan commented on facing Becky Lynch at WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view event, pulling off a sunset flip powerbomb in the match, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:....

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE RAW News – Doudrop Gets One Over On Becky Lynch, Otis Graduates From Alpha Academy

During this week’s episode of RAW, Doudrop and Becky Lynch teamed up to face off against Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair. The finish of the match came when Lynch covered Morgan for a pinfall attempt, but Doudrop broke it up after tagging herself in so she could instead pin Morgan. Following the match, Doudrop hit Lynch with a Banzai Drop.
WWE
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight tipped to not be given green light in Las Vegas

A potential fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in Las Vegas is unlikely to be sanctioned.Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes that strict rules set by the Nevada State Athletic Commission mean that an exhibition encounter will not be licensed. Paul and Tyson are said to be in discussions over a bout, with organisers hoping a clash between the Youtube personality and former undisputed heavyweight champion could generate £36million if held in the American city.Yet Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, does not think it would be approved even as reports suggest a verbal agreement between the pair may...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Trish Stratus
ewrestlingnews.com

Summer Rae Comments On Getting The Call From WWE About The Royal Rumble, More

During today’s episode of the “Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast, Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae) commented on her return to WWE for the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match, what happened when she recieved the call about possibly appearing, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe S Day 1
The Independent

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would relish chance to face Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou would relish the opportunity to go head-to-head with Tyson Fury in his next fight.The 35-year-old UFC heavyweight champion faces former team-mate Ciryl Gane in a unification bout in Anaheim California at the weekend, but would take to the octagon with WBC champion Fury having challenged him to a contest wearing MMA’s lighter gloves.Asked if everything goes to plan against Gane whether he would rather face him or defend his title against Jon Jones in his next fight, the Predator told a press conference: “If you give me the two options, I would choose fighting Tyson Fury.One of...
UFC
ewrestlingnews.com

The Briscoes Claim Everyone Will Take A Backseat If They Sign With AEW

The Briscoes were recently interviewed by Busted Open Radio and revealed that if they sign with AEW, all other tag teams within’ their division will take a backseat to them. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Jay Briscoe on possibly signing with AEW: “That’s the...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Renee Paquette Asked Former WWE Star If They Were Dating Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley have been a couple for some time now, and in recent years they’ve gone on to get married and welcome a child into the world together. But all good things come from humble beginnings, and there was once a point in time when Renee and Jon were just getting to know one another.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Ethan Page Says His Calf Cramped Up During A Recent AEW Dynamite Match

AEW Superstar Ethan Page was a recent guest on the “Crisis on Infinite” podcast and discussed his calf cramping up during a recent match with Bear Bronson on AEW Dynamite, how he dealt with it during the match, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Carmella Reveals She Tested Postive For COVID-19 A Couple Of Weeks Ago

WWE superstar Carmella has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks back. Speaking on her and Corey Graves ‘Bare With Us’ podcast, Carmella said the following:. “You guys, I got the ‘vid. I did, I got it, got me. I got COVID. I got-got about...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) Launches “Diskuss” Mental Health App

Braun Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) has launched a new Diskuss mental health app. Scherr spoke to Lance Allan of the NBC affiliate in Milwaukee about the launch of the app, which connects users with licensed certified therapists, counselors and life coaches, 24 hours a day. “We just launched an...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE RAW To Air On Syfy Next Month

Pwinsider.com reports that WWE RAW will be bumped off the USA Network for a few weeks next month. Per the report, RAW will air on Syfy on February 7th and 14th as the USA Network will present its Winter Olympics coverage. On these nights, Men’s Figure Skating and Freestyle Skiing...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Joining Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions series has already delivered some memorable interviews and conversations, and now it's Big Time Becks' turn in the spotlight. WWE revealed today that the first Broken Skull Sessions episode of 2022 will feature Becky Lynch as the guest, and it will air on Peacock on Friday, January 28th, which will be the day before the Royal Rumble, which takes place on Saturday night. It's the perfect way to kick off Royal Rumble weekend, which will also see Lynch defending her Raw Women's Championship, and you can check out the official post below.
WWE
The Independent

Rey Mysterio flying high as cover star for WWE 2K22

Rey Mysterio used to fight with his young son for bragging rights when they played wrestling video games together.The WWE high-flying superstar has plenty to boast about now — he's on the cover of the WWE 2K22 video game set for a March 11 release.“It’s a moment of great pride, not just for me, but for the generations that come after me. All my people, all the Latinos ” Mysterio said.Even better, Mysterio is a playable character with his son, Dominik. The younger Mysterio wrestled his first WWE match in 2020 and later became tag-tag team champions with his father.Mysterio...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy