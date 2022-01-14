Rockies-D-Backs schedule exhibitions unlikely due to lockout

It has been seven weeks since the owners' lockout brought the hot stove season to a halt. Before the lockout we saw a free-agent signing frenzy unlike anything we've ever seen in baseball. Much like the MLB season itself, the offseason is usually a marathon, not a sprint, with moves trickling in throughout the winter. This year 25 of the top 50 free agents quickly signed, many within the days leading up to the lockout. It was a fun and hectic few days.
Jonathan Papelbon joined Rob Bradford on the Live BP podcast to make it clear he has no intention of following in the footsteps of his former teammate Jon Lester, saying he will never announce his retirement.
After seven seasons with the Houston Astros where he played a massive role in three World Series trips, All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa is a free agent. And after failing to get the initial free agency offer he wanted, Correa has new representation. Last night ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported...
The middle of January traditionally signals the changing of the seasons in Chicago, a time to wash away the gloom of another Bears disaster and start thinking warm thoughts. In most years, the sidewalks are caked in ice, another polar vortex is plunging down from the Arctic and the Cubs and White Sox are holding their annual fan fests at a downtown hotel, celebrating the past while hyping the ...
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal normally would be in communication with his coaches this time of year while counting down to spring training. These, unfortunately, are not normal times for Major League Baseball. Owners instituted a lockout when the collective bargaining agreement with the players union expired in early December. Until it ends, players on the 40-man roster are not ...
