Rockies-D-Backs schedule exhibitions unlikely due to lockout

It has been seven weeks since the owners' lockout brought the hot stove season to a halt. Before the lockout we saw a free-agent signing frenzy unlike anything we've ever seen in baseball. Much like the MLB season itself, the offseason is usually a marathon, not a sprint, with moves trickling in throughout the winter. This year 25 of the top 50 free agents quickly signed, many within the days leading up to the lockout. It was a fun and hectic few days.

