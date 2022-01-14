ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be Prepared for Winter Driving

kwbg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you must travel, make sure you share your travel plans and route with someone before you leave....

www.kwbg.com

CBS Boston

Snow Moves In For Thursday Morning Commute, Bitter Cold Arrives Friday

BOSTON (CBS) – Most of us will see some snow on Thursday morning, perhaps just enough in areas south of Boston to make for some slick travel on untreated roads. This will NOT be a major event by any means. TIMELINE 5-7 am: Rain/snow line moves south to about the Cape Cod Canal…steady snow as far north as Boston/128 area, untreated roads become whitened/slippery…just some flurries to the north and west of Boston/128 7-9 am: Rain/snow line now all the way down through the Cape…Snowing light to moderate in most areas south of the Pike, not much happening north of the Pike 9-11 am: Snow...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Conditions Ahead Of Late-Week Drop In Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We survived the big snow of 2022. While I am mostly kidding, it honestly isn’t every year that we see a snowstorm with more than 7” of snow falling. Officially, the two day snow total was 9.2”. Some of the snow was tacked on after the main round of snow but overall the day was about what we expected it was going to be. Snow totals coming out were closely in line with what we forecast. It’s always nice to see your forecast mostly verify, and we are seeing that with our KDKA forecast. Looking ahead there are a couple...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Traffic
The Independent

Cold weather alert issued as temperatures set to plummet across parts of UK

A cold weather alert has been issued as freezing temperatures and widespread frosts are set to hit parts of the UK this week.The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) urged Britons to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of colder conditions as it issued the warning on Tuesday.The alert covers central and southern England.The Met Office said the West Midlands East Midlands, East, South East and South West are also set to see colder temperatures from around 6pm on Wednesday to 9am on Sunday.Remind vulnerable relatives and neighbours to heat their home...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Weather School With Chris Spears: Exploring Winter Precipitation In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – When it comes to winter precipitation in Colorado the type that comes to mind for most people is snow. Our high altitude allows a lot of snow to fall in our state, even during months of the year when the rest of the country would be shocked to see the white stuff. In addition to snow we can also see sleet, freezing rain and graupel, which is sometimes referred to as snow pellets. Rain can fall in Colorado during the winter but it isn’t as common because we are usually too cold. So what determines if we get...
COLORADO STATE
CBS DFW

MLK Day Off To A Cold Start, Sunny Skies Ahead With Highs In Lower 60s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. A beautiful MLK day ahead with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy southwesterly winds 15-25 mph. Changes arrive Wednesday as another arctic front slides through North Texas. It passes through mid-morning shifting our winds out of the north 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible as the front moves through although most areas will remain dry. Cold air settles in behind the front and sticks with us through the end of the work week. Thursday through Saturday mornings we start off in the 20s!  
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Southern Areas Could See More Snow On Wednesday Night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Snow chances for places south of I-70 along with the Ridges and Laurel Highlands are ticking up this morning. If you are in Greene, Fayette, or Somerset counties you can expect to see between 1-3” of snow. No one else should see more than an inch of snow. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos This is only part of a couple of quick-hit weather events that you’ll want to know about. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Highs today will be in the 40 and we may...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Some Struggle With Power Outages After Winter Storm Pelts Baltimore Region

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The second winter storm of the season has come and gone but the effects are still being felt, especially in areas north and west of Baltimore City. The Maryland Department of Transportations and local road crews worked through the weekend to keep roads clear. High winds and power outages were an issue. At noon Monday, there were more than 5,600 power outages reported across the state. Austin Knight’s power went out around 10:30 Sunday night. “I went out this morning and it seemed like every house, plus a few streets down to York Road were out,” Knight said. “(I) got home...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS New York

Strong Winds Remain A Concern In New Jersey, Could Lead To Power Outages As Storm Exits Our Area

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy urged New Jersey drivers to stay off the roads during the storm. Along with slick roadways, flooding and power outages are concerns Monday. LINK: Check The Latest Forecast The governor said this won’t be a record-setting storm, but warned about a potentially messy mix of precipitation. He said the biggest concerns are strong winds that could bring down trees and power lines. Minor to moderate tidal flooding occurred this morning in Manasquan NJ. Photos were taken about 45 minutes ago. Spotter ID MNNJ-115. @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/TB5IKolfOP — Cristopher Cace (@CristCacewx) January 17, 2022 “It is a pretty lethal mix of a...
TEANECK, NJ

