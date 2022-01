Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into two shootings over the holiday weekend, one of which injured a woman. The first incident took place on New Year's Eve south of Nacogdoches, near Pineywoods Country Club. According to a release from the NCSO, a 22-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet around 6:30 p.m. Friday while sitting on the outdoor patio of her employer’s home in the 3000 block of U.S. 59 South. The woman said she heard gunshots in the area and felt an impact about 30 seconds to a minute after hearing the shots. The woman suffered a small laceration to her back. She was treated and released from a Lufkin hospital for the non-life threatening injury.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO