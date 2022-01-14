6 short story collections you should read this season.

Today is the 59th anniversary of the first publication of Sylvia Plath’s semi-autobiographical novel The Bell Jar, which chronicles 19-year-old Esther Greenwood’s depressive spiral, suicide attempt, and institutionalization. “To the person in the bell jar,” Plath writes, “blank and stopped as a dead baby, the world itself is a bad dream.” The novel has become many things in the six decades since its publication, not least a visual shorthand to indicate the presence of a Sad Literary Heroine (and the inspiration for many book covers of varying quality), and Plath herself remains a subject of keen fascination and constant re-evaluation, but this week I came across a little tidbit that was new to me.
