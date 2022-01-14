18 Green Kitchen Cabinet Ideas That'll Energize the Heart of Your Home

Whether you live in a mega mansion in the 'burbs or a 500-square-foot box in the city (hi, it me), the kitchen is where a *lot* of the action happens. It's the place where you make (or attempt to make) all your meals and where guests tend to gather when they come over, so it makes sense that you'd wanna make your kitchen as pretty as possible. And if you have a kitchen island or breakfast bar (or better yet, a REAL bar), then one of the best ways to up your kitchen game is with some stylish bar stools. The best bar stools and counter stools tend to be stylish, sturdy, and—most importantly—comfy, and IMO, a great set of seats can transform your kitchen into a perfect party pad.
Comments / 0