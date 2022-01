Developer Rocket Vulture has announced that its multiplayer cooking game Cannibal Cuisine will arrive on Xbox and PlayStation later this month. The game originally launched on PC and Nintendo Switch back in 2020. While the premise is similar to Overcooked! the twist here is that you’ll be cooking the meat from hapless tourists to appease an island deity named Hoochooboo. So given your meat source may be a bit more… active than usual you’ll have to keep on your toes and also avoid the island’s many hazards and traps.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO