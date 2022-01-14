ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After multiple data breaches, the FCC proposes new data breach rules for carriers

By Preslav Mladenov
Phone Arena
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FCC proposed a new set of rules for carriers to follow in the event of a data breach (via The Verge). The FCC proposed eliminating the current seven-day waiting time for customers to be notified of a data breach and mandating that carriers begin notifying their customers even if an...

www.phonearena.com

