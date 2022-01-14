After multiple data breaches, the FCC proposes new data breach rules for carriers

Looking back over the past 6 years, and being focused primarily on cloud security with organizations of all sizes and complexity, it is not a stretch to say that most are doing it wrong. One of the biggest problems companies face regarding security is excessive privileges, yet most do not focus enough on this; which is to their own detriment. For example, in AWS, there are over 10,000 different IAM actions. These permissions include read, write, and management actions. With all this complexity and lack of focus on cloud identities as a fundamental part of a modern security program, I see time and time again huge risks in people’s clouds due to over-permissioned cloud Identities. All a bad actor would need is to leverage one of these overly permissive identities and it is game over. That being said, don’t worry there is hope.With the right focus and approach, you can discover and manage the Identity risk in your cloud.

