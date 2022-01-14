ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miso–Butternut Squash Soup

By Rachel Gurjar
Epicurious
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis simple butternut squash soup packs a lot of flavor thanks to miso and ginger in the base, plus punchy finishers like lemon juice, cilantro, and chili crisp. This cozy vegetarian weeknight dinner starts out as the same butternut squash purée used in Cod With Miso–Butternut Squash Sauce, so if you’d...

