ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Netflix is raising prices

By Frank Pallotta
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Your Netflix bill is about to go up...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Sky Is Largest TV Company by Revenue in Europe, Netflix Controls 35 Percent of SVOD Market

Comcast-owned Sky is Europe’s largest TV company by revenue, which reached $18.6 billion (€16.3 billion) in 2020, compared to $7.0 billion (€6.15 billion) for Netflix’s European operations, making the streamer the continent’s third-largest television group, according to a new report published Tuesday. German public broadcaster ARD, with $7.45 billion (€6.53 billion) in revenue, the most of it coming in the form of the national TV tax, is Europe’s number 2. But Netflix is the undisputed champion of European subscription VOD, with a 35 percent market share, industry think tank European Audiovisual Observatory (EAO) found in its latest study of 40 European countries....
TV & VIDEOS
Sourcing Journal

Ikea Reacts to Pandemic Pressures By Raising Prices

“The situation looks very different between different markets and between different stores within the same country,” Ikea’s owner said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Middletown Press

Netflix Hikes Prices in U.S., Canada for Most Subscription Plans

Netflix raised the monthly price of most of its subscription plans in the U.S. and Canada, as the streamer looks to generate more revenue from a slower-growing base customers. The price increases, announced Friday, will see Netflix’s Standard plan — its most popular tier, which provides two simultaneous HD streams — go up by $1.50, to $15.49 per month.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Subscribers#Canadian#Nflx
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 2.83% to $510.80 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.84% to 4,577.11 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.51% to 35,368.47. Netflix Inc. closed $190.19 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
Deadline

Samba TV Installs Roku Vet Dallas Lawrence As Head Of Communications And Brand

Dallas Lawrence, a veteran of tech and politics who most recently had a senior-level stint at Roku, has joined Samba TV as SVP and head of communications and brand. Samba is an advertising and analytics firm known for its insights into smart-TV viewing. The company is among several emerging players looking to champion a new universal currency in order to enable the buying and selling of ads in the streaming era. At Roku, Lawrence steered communications for the company’s platform business. Central to that part of the company is the Roku Channel, a hub largely devoted to free streaming services, aggregated via...
BUSINESS
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. ORIA Precision Screwdriver Set, (Upgraded Version)145 in 1 Screwdriver Set with 132 Screwdriver… Price:...
SHOPPING
CBS Philly

Inflation Woes: Doing Laundry Is About To Get More Expensive

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — It’s going to cost you more to wash your clothes. Procter & Gamble said Wednesday that it was raising prices by an average of about 8% on retail customers next month for its Tide and Gain laundry detergents, Downy fabric softener and Bounce dryer sheets. If retailers decide to pass off any of the increases, additional household staples will be pricier for shoppers. US consumer prices rose 7% annually in December, the steepest climb in prices in 39 years. P&G said it’s raising prices to offset some cost pressures, including transportation, labor and commodities it uses to manufacture its products. The US producer price index,...
BUSINESS
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more

There are a few popular products that our readers have really been gravitating toward so far in 2022. And as it happens, the hottest ones have Amazon deals right now that slash them to shockingly low prices! Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for $189.99 instead of $249. AirPods 3 are down to an all-time low of just $139.99, and AirPods 2 are only $109.99. Those are all the lowest prices since Black Friday. Beyond that, Amazon’s popular Fire TV Stick is 50% off at just $19.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just $29.99. Then, when...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more

We seriously can’t believe how great the Amazon deals have been so far in January 2022. It’s almost like Black Friday never ended! So many products that our readers gravitate toward are on sale right now with massive discounts. Some are even at all-time low prices right now. First up, nothing is more popular with our readers than COVID home test kits. On/Go COVID-19 home rapid test kits that outsell every other brand right now have a massive 40% discount. That cuts them to just $12 each, which is incredible. Also, Amazon’s #1 best-selling iHealth COVID-19 rapid tests are down to $19.80. That’s...
ELECTRONICS
CNN

CNN

836K+
Followers
126K+
Post
662M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy