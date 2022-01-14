ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

'Nothing to show for it': Why Biden is on a losing streak

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s John King and John Berman discuss why President Joe Biden has...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden blasts GOP as lacking a message heading into midterms

Facing the potential of losing control of Congress President Joe Biden entered the midterm election year on Wednesday pledging to connect more frequently with voters and present a starker contrast with Republicans aiming to blunt his agenda.During a nearly two-hour news conference marking his first anniversary in office, Biden promised to more frequently travel the country making a case that, despite persistent challenges during the pandemic, his administration has notched notable achievements. He repeatedly said he would use those opportunities to blast the GOP as standing for little more than opposition to him.“What are they for? What is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TIME

'I Didn't Over Promise.' Joe Biden Defends His First Year in Marathon Press Conference

Joe Biden seemed to have a lot he wanted to get off his chest. Just over an hour into the second press conference of his presidency and the first since his approval ratings plummeted this fall, Biden stopped referring to his seating chart printed with reporters’ faces and names and started calling on anyone shouting questions. “How long are you guys ready to go?” Biden asked. “You want to go for another hour?”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Berman
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Joe Biden Cites Drop In News Channel Viewership: “The Cables Are Heading South” — Update

UPDATE, 2:55 PM PT: Joe Biden wrapped up a surprisingly long presidential press conference, lasting nearly two hours, insisting that he was willing to reach out to any Republican but that he was facing an opposition that was even different than when he served as vice president to Barack Obama. Toward the end of the press conference, in which he took questions from 22 reporters, ranging from those from The New York Times and Newsmax, Biden offered a critique of the media — and the potential demise of cable news networks. He seemed to be making the point of how much media...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poll Numbers
POLITICO

Two more groups who once backed Kyrsten Sinema said they would not do so again if she won't bend on rules changes to pass elections reform.

Why the loss of institutional support could hurt Sinema more than Joe Manchin. Here's the latest: Two groups that previously endorsed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) 2018 bid for Senate — the League of Conservation Voters and End Citizens United / Let America Vote — have said they won't support her in her next election if she won't change Senate rules to give elections reform legislation a path to passage (the latter did so separately as two distinct groups).
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Guardian

Jimmy Kimmel on White House’s free Covid tests: ‘Great idea, if this was a year ago’

Jimmy Kimmel lamented the egregiously low vaccination rate in the US on Tuesday evening, citing a study that found it had the second lowest rate (66%) of the 15 countries tracked. “It’s almost like people here are getting bad information from someplace, you know?” Kimmel said. “The only country below us is Russia (49%), which is kinda nice – our countries haven’t been on the same page since like Rocky fought Drago.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Five Key Moments From Joe Biden’s Longer-Than-Expected Press Conference

The biggest surprise from Joe Biden’s presidential press conference was its length: At nearly two hours, it was as if he was trying to compete with Donald Trump for making his meetings with the media more like a marathon. It also affirmed what White House correspondents have long argued: that the fleeting moments of availability Biden tends of give are no match for the traditional press conference. In a less frantic setting, reporters were able to ask multiple questions and then follow up, not just on what they asked but on the answers that Biden gave to others. The press conference also...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

CNN

837K+
Followers
127K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy