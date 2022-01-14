ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A Lot Are Coming From That Inside Channel' - Trent Alexander-Arnold On His Liverpool Assists This Season

By Neil Andrew
 5 days ago

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been speaking with The Athletic recently and covered a whole host of matters including his assists and a more central role this season.

The England international has been in terrific form scoring two goals and already assisting twelve times.

He spoke about how his role is now more fluid allowing him to create more from a central area of the pitch.

“If you look at the chances created, a lot of them are coming from that inside channel rather than the wing.

"They are all coming from the width of the penalty area. It is a nice area to create from, as you are a lot closer to the goal.

"The defenders have got a lot less time to react to it and you can penetrate a lot more.

“The stand-out for me this season is my assist against Burnley, around the corner to Sadio Mane when Harvey Elliott was out wide. That just felt as natural as anything.

“There was no real talking involved, the triangle just flowed really nicely and I was able to find myself in that area and flick it around to Sadio.”

The 23 year old was keen to praise his manager for the fluidity of the system and the freedom he is allowed.

“He has set up a system to allow the players to move with fluidity to help the team create moments that win games. He has allowed me to have that freedom to drift inside a little bit more. It helps offensively and defensively.

“If we lose the ball, there is an extra number in the middle of the park to go and win it back. And when I am getting on the ball, I am in more dangerous areas than just standing out wide."

