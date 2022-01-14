ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NWS Conference Call About Messy Weekend System

By Hannah Strong
wdrb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe just wrapped up a conference call with the National Weather Service about the potential for winter weather this weekend and the impacts in our area. Here's what we talked about:. Friday: light dusting of snow west of I-65. Minimal impacts. Saturday: minimal impacts and snow in our area....

www.wdrb.com

