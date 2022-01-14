ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Album Review: BOB Independence Days

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOB always meant a lot to me as a band. I can’t for the life of me remember why I got into em, it was probably from one of my old mates. My first encounter with them goes back to Shrewsbury Fridge in 1989 at the tender age of 21. One...

metalinjection

Album Review: NOCTURNAL GRAVES An Outlaw's Stand

If there was a soundtrack to the original Mad Max film – you know, the one shot in Australia starring Mel Gibson before he went entirely off the rails – An Outlaw's Stand easily could have been it. The opener, "Death to Pigs" is unmistakably Nocturnal Graves. Guitarist...
eriereader.com

Album Review: Grace Victoria // Love & Justice

From the first notes in Love & Justice, you know that you're in for something captivatingly unique from Grace Victoria. The NYC-based singer-songwriter is using her mid-century musical prowess and combining it with lyrics that directly deal with her own experience as a Black woman in America. To either its fault or its strength, the album almost reads as a musical unto itself. There are a handful of different methods at work here amongst these dozen tracks. You have the samba-style guitar tracks like the opener "Down in Virginia" and "What Have You Got to Lose?" Then there are piano-heavy compositions like "Guilty" and the theatrical "Perhaps," along with more modern-sounding beats of "Mirror, Mirror" and "Black Looks Better on Me." Victoria is obviously well-versed in the music of the past, employing jazz chord changes that often evoke the mood of an anachronistic cabaret. Here, Victoria isn't afraid to pull any of her punches lyrically, explicitly referencing her own Blackness, seemingly speaking directly to a white audience at times on tracks like the closer, "Undercover Ghetto Girl," her frankness and openness hopefully not lost on the listeners that need to hear it.
Gonzaga Bulletin

A journey into the beyond with The Weeknd: 'Dawn FM' album review

World building through music is a difficult, yet incredible feat. When an artist is able to enthrall audiences by encapsulating a concept with vivid storytelling and sonic scene-setting, that is a unique mark of brilliance. Following the release of his latest album, “Dawn FM,” The Weeknd should be considered a true master of concept albums.
wers.org

Album Review: Tall Heights “Juniors”

Favorite Songs: “Hear It Again,” “Locked Out,” and “The Mountain”. For Fans Of: Darlingside, Old Sea Brigade, and the Paper Kites. Since their days busking on the streets of Boston in the late 2000s, the raw talent of Tall Heights’ Tim Harrington and Paul Wright has consistently shone through. Armed with just their voices and a couple of stringed instruments, the duo has drawn in millions of listeners, weaving themselves into not only the local folk scene but far beyond.
metalinjection

Album Review: SHADOW OF INTENT Elegy

The future is fun, isn't it? Sure, we have a resurgent pandemic, global climate crisis, and a rapidly decaying social fabric, but we can also record epic symphonic music from home with nothing but a few cables and apps! Shadow Of Intent has kicked off 2022 with one of the most over-the-top symphonic deathcore albums of all time. Elegy is essential listening if you were one of those kids that spent high school rotating between Dimmu Borgir and Whitechapel. With flawless production and a masterful balancing of the two styles, it's a way to great start the new year.
Lantern

Album review: The Weeknd struggles with consistency on ‘Dawn FM’

Award-winning singer-songwriter The Weeknd has released his new album “Dawn FM” almost a year after his well-received “After Hours.”. Although “After Hours,” which featured hit songs such as “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears,” went No. 1 on the Billboard charts after its March 2020 release, and “Blinding Lights” spent 90 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the biggest Hot 100 song of all time, the Grammys did not give the album or any of its songs any nominations. Following this controversy, The Weeknd told The New York Times he would no longer allow his label to submit his music to the Grammys.
riffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: The Lumineers find the ‘Brightside’

Though 2022 may not have started as calmly as we all had hoped with the new COVID Omicron surge, politics and hospitalizations do seem to be slightly more under control than 12 months ago. With winter in full swing and Christmas music making its way down the charts, it’s time for the first major releases of 2022. And The Lumineers have decidedly kicked things off with an optimistic take. Brightside, their fourth studio album, finds the band in somewhat familiar territory with lyrics oftentimes about minute moments of romance. Though this time, the music is more electric and fuller than on their previous releases.
maroonweekly.com

Album Review: “If Words Were Flowers” by Curtis Harding

If the words in Curtis Harding’s newest album were flowers, they would be something sweet and elegant, but not something as overdone as a rose. It creates a bouquet of an album called “If Words Were Flowers,” which represents some of the best of modern soul music.
riffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Earl Sweatshirt is resigned and restless on ‘Sick!’

It’s time for Earl Sweatshirt to get off the pavement and brush the dirt off of his psyche, as the Odd Future alum returns with his contribution to the pandemic-fuel genre. The aptly titled Sick! is the rapper’s fourth studio album. It maintains the short length of his preceding releases from 2018 and 2015, at about 25 minutes.
metalinjection

Album Review: ENTERPRISE EARTH The Chosen

Enterprise Earth, which I learned a long time ago has nothing to do with Star Trek, seems to have gone through more lineup changes than the number of red shirts killed in all three seasons of the original Star Trek television series. Captained by lead vocalist, Dan Watson, Enterprise Earth has had a bit of a bumpy ride over the years, but certainly makes a strong statement with their newest record, The Chosen.
eriereader.com

Album Review: Daniel Bachman // Lonesome Weary Blues

If you already know Daniel Bachman, then you know exactly what to expect from this, sonically speaking. The prolific guitarist is known for the throwback folk of his acoustic and lap-steel instrumentals. With seven tracks at 24 minutes, Lonesome Weary Blues serves as an ideal doorway into Bachman's catalog. A musical scholar, Bachman is academically invested in the folk history of Virginia. Lonesome Weary Blues showcases him at perhaps his most accessible, as it's a cover album of traditional folk songs. Though the only track that everyone will know is the closer, "Amazing Grace," where Bachman's invigorating playing style is clearly all the listener needs to be reeled in. "They are songs that consistently bring me joy through listening, learning, and playing them around the house," noted Bachman, adding that they "have really helped to smooth over some of the rougher days of the past couple years." It's a beautiful album, one that may easily inspire the listener to binge on Bachman's substantial oeuvre whether for work-friendly playlists or rustic country driving soundtracks. The tinny, sliding notes are expressly hypnotic, and strangely welcoming.
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Various Artists – Back in Black Redux

Magnetic Eye Records have released yet another extraordinary tribute album, this time for one of the greatest rock and roll albums. This album is composed of insane covers by various artists, each paying homage to the legendary band AC/DC and their fan-favorite album Back In Black. Back In Black was AC/DC’s first record to feature vocalist Brian Johnson after the death of the great Bon Scott. Magnetic Eye Record’s Back In Black album falls under their Redux series and features artists such as Howling Giant, Early Man, Red Fang and more.
breezejmu.org

Review | The Lumineers look to the 'brightside' in new album

After an over two-year hiatus, folk-rock band The Lumineers returned with a brand new album. The band is well known for its hit songs, “Ophelia” and “Ho Hey,” but The Lumineers’ latest endeavor differs from previous projects. With nine tracks, “BRIGHTSIDE” was preceded by three...
SFGate

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others.
metalinjection

Album Review: WORM SHEPHERD Ritual Hymns

Blackened deathcore is more recognized and accepted than ever, as new bands jump into the fray armed with spooky riffs, symphonic melodrama and crushing breakdowns… and very disturbing vocals. Speaking of vocals, they were the best and worst thing about Worm Shepherd's debut In the Wake Ov Sòl. There's a lot to love about Devin Duarte's over-the-top delivery, from goblin-esque shrieks to vomitorial lows, but in some places he pushed the boundaries past the realm of articulation. In this regard, Ritual Hymns offer more tasteful execution. Duarte's vocals have more distinction in their viciousness, as does the instrumentation.
eriereader.com

Album Review: Abby Barrett // Then We Rebuild

He debut solo EP from Erie musician Abby Barrett (Abigail Lynn) is both beautiful and haunting. Many are familiar with her work in The Mighty Sea, Potwhole, and various other collaborations. On Then We Rebuild, Barrett creates her own vision of what a solo album should be. She starts the EP off with two shorter songs, but once she has you hooked, you are on board for tracks that are up to eight minutes. The album highlights her multi-instrumental skills where she is not only the vocalist, but plays the violin, viola, cello, and guitar as well. She states that it is an album about love, consciousness, and chaos fueled by the old world ideology of Plato's Twin Flame. This duality is apparent in the way she changes from tracks like "The Trees Are On Fire" with its traditional song structure, to "2:42," an instrumental jazz-inspired track featuring saxophonist Joe Cieslak. The only other guest on the album was Andrew Todd, who played the organ and is also the executive producer of the EP. Then We Rebuild has crossover appeal from those who enjoy composers like Angelo Badalamenti and Jean-Michel Jarre to more modern songwriters like Cat Power.
ERIE, PA
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Elvis Costello and the Imposters, ‘The Boy Named If': Album Review

Elvis Costello's nostalgic look-back lately has reignited his rock 'n' roll heart. From pre-pandemic tours zeroing in on specific eras to records that recall his late-'70s/early '80s zenith to 2021's reworking of This Year's Model as a Spanish-language album, this spate of activity recalls a period before restless genre jumping became an occasionally frustrating norm.
stereoboard.com

Cat Power - Covers (Album Review)

Cat Power possesses a rare talent: the ability to turn the everyday and ordinary into something extraordinary. It’s something that has been captured by her own original works, through her keen songwriting hand, but it’s particularly apparent in her growing collection of cover records. Embracing a variety of...
thepostathens.com

Album Review: 'Hixtape Vol. 2' was worth the wait

Hixtape Vol. 2 has finally dropped in its entirety. HARDY shared the full tracklist for his second Hixtape on Oct. 16. The full slate featured “backroad bangers and party-friendly anthems” sung by the likes of Brantley Gilbert, Ronnie Dunn and frequent HARDY collaborator Morgan Wallen. HARDY himself also features on several tracks.
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24

Fans are mourning the loss of Texas rapper Sad Frosty, who reportedly passed away on Friday (January 14) from unknown causes, according to The Sun. The 24-year-old rapper was best known for his “Beavis and Butthead” collaboration with DC The Don, which has amassed over 1.5 million YouTube views. Frosty’s YouTube channel additionally has over 95,000 subscribers.
HOUSTON, TX

