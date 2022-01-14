'Nothing to show for it': Why Biden is on a losing streak

Joe Biden seemed to have a lot he wanted to get off his chest. Just over an hour into the second press conference of his presidency and the first since his approval ratings plummeted this fall, Biden stopped referring to his seating chart printed with reporters’ faces and names and started calling on anyone shouting questions. “How long are you guys ready to go?” Biden asked. “You want to go for another hour?”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 HOURS AGO