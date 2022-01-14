Cam Reddish out ‘a while’ with ankle injury before joining Knicks’ rotation logjam

Cam Reddish won’t begin his Knicks tenure with a revenge game against the Hawks.

The Knicks are headed to Reddish’s old home in Atlanta for a matchup against their new nemesis on Saturday, but Reddish is out for “a while,” Tom Thibodeau said Friday.

Reddish has been dealing with an ankle sprain for much of this season and aggravated it during a Jan. 9 game against the Clippers, leaving after just three minutes of action. Thibodeau wouldn’t define “a while,” but said Reddish had joined the team in New York and was taking a physical.

His current and former teammate, RJ Barrett, welcomed the move.

“It’s great to play with my Duke brother again,” a smiling Barrett said Friday. “It’s gonna be a lot of fun, I’m happy, can’t wait til he gets here.”

Barrett said he gave Reddish the “rundown” on Thursday after the trade was announced.

Barrett, Reddish and Zion Williamson were the top three recruits in their high school class in 2018, and joined up for a single season at Duke. That Duke team was knocked off in the Elite Eight by Michigan State, and dominated the 2019 draft, with Williamson going first to the Pelicans, Barrett third to the Knicks and Reddish tenth to the Hawks.

Now Reddish figures to slot in behind Barrett in a crowded wing rotation in New York.

Hawks GM Travis Schlenk said Friday that Barrett had requested a trade after it was clear in the offseason that he would be moved to the bench after starting in his first two seasons.

“Cam had come to us during the offseason and expressed the desire to maybe get to a situation where he could have a little bigger role,” Schlenk said. “He went about it the right way, there was no public proclamation.”

Presumably, the Knicks would not have given up a first-round pick for Reddish without planning on giving him minutes. But Thibodeau famously has no patience for erratic defense, which Reddish has been known to provide. And there’s no obvious slot for him in the rotation. Barrett is blossoming into the team’s best player, and Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks are among those logging heavy minutes on the wing.

Thibodeau acknowledged that reality. “Sometimes a change of scenery is good for people, so we’ll see how it unfolds...We’re loaded at the wing position right now,” he said Friday.

At the same time, the Knicks badly need offense, where Reddish has improved this season in fewer minutes. “I don’t think you can have enough wings, that’s sort of the way our league has gone, and I like his versatility,” Thibs added. “He can play three positions, and in today’s NBA, I think that’s important.”

With Reddish out indefinitely because of the ankle injury, Thibodeau wouldn’t commit to whether he would start or come off the bench at first.

Barrett’s scouting report was more effusive. “He’s 6-8, he’s very skilled, shoot the ball, finish with both hands, plays great defense,” he said.

There’s no question Reddish is capable of all of those things. The question in his pro career has always been if he can deliver all of them at once. If he gets it all together while staying healthy under Thibodeau, the Knicks got a steal.

KNOXED OUT

Cutting bait on Kevin Knox in the Reddish trade means the Knicks’ most stunning streak continues. No player they’ve drafted in the first round has received a second contract from the team since Charlie Ward (picked in 1994) in 1999.

Knox (the No. 9 pick in 2018) followed recent lottery picks Frank Ntilikina (2017) and Kristaps Porzingis (2015) out the door. Barrett, eligible for an extension this offseason, could break the curse. Mitchell Robinson is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, although he was picked in the second round.