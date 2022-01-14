ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No TRO for Prominent but Pseudonymous Surgeon Suing the University of Michigan for Allegedly Improper Suspension

By Eugene Volokh
 5 days ago
From Doe v. Board of Regents, decided today by Judge Gershwin Drain (E.D. Mich.); I blogged about the motion for a temporary restraining order two weeks ago:. Plaintiff alleges he is a tenured professor and world-renowned pediatric plastic surgeon who has been improperly suspended from the medical staff and clinical privileges...

"This Case Stems from the Suppression of Academic Scholarship at the University of North Texas"

From Jackson v. Wright, decided yesterday by Judge Amos Mazzant (E.D. Tex.):. This case stems from the suppression of academic scholarship at the University of North Texas …. UNT is a public institution that hales itself as an academy through which students and faculty may, among other things, "publish … and/or display their scholarship freely as appropriate to their respective UNT-assigned roles and responsibilities."
COLLEGES
Claim that "Certificate of Need" Law Lacks a Rational Basis Can Go Forward

From Slaughter v. Dobbs, decided Thursday by Judge Carlton Reeves (S.D. Miss.):. This case is a constitutional challenge to Mississippi's Certificate of Need ("CON") program. Under consideration are a set of laws that require health care facilities to apply and receive a state-issued CON before opening, expanding, relocating, changing ownership, or even acquiring major medical equipment. Also at stake are 40-year-old moratoria which bar the issuance of CONs to certain new health care facilities, particularly those that offer at-home health care services.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Justice Gorsuch's Error in NFIB v. OSHA

Patterico pointed out an error in Justice Gorsuch's concurrence from NFIB v. OSHA. Here is the passage from the concurrence:. As the agency itself explained to a federal court less than two years ago, the statute does "not authorize OSHA to issue sweeping health standards" that affect workers' lives outside the workplace. Brief for Department of Labor, In re: AFL–CIO, No. 20–1158, pp. 3, 33 (CADC 2020). Yet that is precisely what the agency seeks to do now—regulate not just what happens inside the workplace but induce individuals to undertake a medical procedure that affects their lives outside the workplace.
CONGRESS & COURTS
OSHA's Vaccine Mandate Illustrates the Perils of Reflexively Deferring to Government Experts

When the Supreme Court blocked enforcement of the Biden administration's vaccinate-or-test rule for private employers last Thursday, the response from the three dissenters was familiar. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan argued that courts should not override the judgment of the government experts who know best how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
"The Law Has Already Sawed That Claim in Half"

From Levy's Consumer Law & Policy Blog post, "Defending the Right to Be Funny" (and check out the demand letter itself):. Late last year, Harrison Greenbaum, a New York comedian and magician, included Christopher Nicholas Sarantakos, better known in the magician trade as Criss Angel, who is, apparently, a very well known magic act, in an annual satirical review that he offers of major figures in the magic trade. A particular point of this performance was a restaurant that Sarantakos opened in a rural area outside Las Vegas called Criss Angel Breakfast Lunch and Pizza, or CABLP. Greenbaum put together a parody of the restaurant's menu, and put the menu online for the performance, using the domain name CABLPRestaurant.com, which was still available for purchase because Sarantakos, quite logically, chose some much shorter domain names (eatblp.com and cablp.com) which could much more easily be typed into a browser.
LAW
The Right to Defy Criminal Demands: Negligence and the Estranged Spouse's Criminal Demands

I've just finished up a rough draft of my The Right to Defy Criminal Demands article (6 years in the making), and I thought I'd serialize it here, minus most of the footnotes (which you can see in the full PDF). I'd love to hear people's reactions and recommendations, since there's still plenty of time to edit it. You can also be previous posts (and any future posts, as they come up), here.
LAW
Harvard Students Who Get COVID Will No Longer Be Put in Isolation Housing

Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to self-isolate in their own dorms but not be required to move into university-provided isolation housing, Harvard announced this week. In addition, Harvard University Health Services will no longer call close contacts of positive students. Instead, students and affiliates who test positive will now be responsible for reaching out to their close contacts.
COLLEGES
Cops With Super Sniffers Fool No One Except the Judge

K-9 units faced some competition from human crime sniffers in Des Moines, Iowa, after three officers claimed olfactory prowess during a traffic stop on October 5, 2019. Court documents from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit revealed that the officers claimed to detect marijuana while driving behind the defendant, Vernon Shumaker.
DES MOINES, IA
The Important Choice of Law Questions Lurking in Tomorrow's Stolen-Pissarro Argument

Tomorrow the Supreme Court is supposed to hear argument in Cassirer v. Thyssen Bornemisza Collection Foundation. The facts are a somewhat dramatic story of a Pissarro painting looted by the Nazis that is now in a Spanish museum (here's a case preview by Suzanna Sherry). But the legal question presented is a technical question of choice of law: "Whether a federal court hearing state law claims brought under the [Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act] must apply the forum state's choice of law rules to determine what substantive law governs the claims at issue, or whether it may apply federal common law."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Crime Victims Allege Baltimore Police Department Unconstitutionally Seized (and Destroyed) Their Property

From Judge Stephanie Gallagher's opinion Thursday in Cottman v. Baltimore Police Dep't:. The following facts are assumed to be true for purposes of adjudicating Defendants' motions. The Amended Complaint alleges that the BPD engages in a "pattern and practice of unconstitutionally searching, seizing, retaining, and destroying the personal property of victims of violent crimes in Baltimore" in violation of the Fourth … and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution….
BALTIMORE, MD
Did Redistricting Reform Fail in Ohio?

After Republicans used their control of Ohio's state government to draw politically favorable congressional and legislative district maps a decade ago, voters in the state approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 that was supposed to put an end to such single-party mapmaking. It seems to have failed. In a pair...
OHIO STATE
How North Dakota Is More Like Windows than UNIX

From a decision of the North Dakota Supreme Court in In re Yates (Jan. 6):. Shane Lance Yates and Amy Jo Yates petitioned the district court to change their respective names from "SHANE LANCE YATES" (in all uppercase letters) to "Shane Lance Yates" and "AMY JO YATES" (in all uppercase letters) to "Amy Jo Yates." They requested the changes to "terminate the guardian-ward relationship and to distinguish from all other aliases, correct any mistakes, errors or identity confusion that exists in relation to the ALL CAPS STATE CREATED NAME." The district court denied the petitions … [in part on the grounds that] they did not seek to change from one name to another and the requested change would not affect any action or legal proceeding or other right, title, or interest, as was the stated purpose….
POLITICS
S. Ct. Agrees to Hear Free Exercise Clause / Public High School Coach Prayer Case

From the Petition for Certiorari in the case, Kennedy v. Bremerton School Dist. (for the opinions below, see here and here):. Petitioner Joseph Kennedy lost his job as a football coach at a public high school because he knelt and said a quiet prayer by himself at midfield after the game ended. After considering an interlocutory petition in which Kennedy sought review of the lower courts' refusal to grant him a preliminary injunction, four members of this Court observed that "the Ninth Circuit's understanding of the free speech rights of public school teachers is troubling and may justify review in the future," but concluded that this Court should stay its hand until the lower courts definitively determined the reason for Kennedy's termination.
EDUCATION
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice. Does the Fourth Amendment permit the search and seizure without probable cause of two compliant children, handcuffed and at gunpoint, even after the children have identified themselves to the seizing officer and been independently identified by their parents? Next Friday, January 21st, the Supreme Court will consider whether to take up that question in the case of Pollreis v. Marzolf. Click here to read IJ's cert petition. And click here to read a very fine amicus brief on the common law of arrest from the DKT Liberty Project.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Additional Thoughts on the Supreme Court's Covid-19 Mandate Decisions

The Supreme Court's decisions to stay the Occupational Safety and Health Administration vax-or-test emergency temporary standard yet allow the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate for covered health care workers to go into force were not particularly surprising. Even though the CMS rule is more stringent in certain respects (in that it does not allow a test-and-mask exception from its vaccination requirement), it was clear from the beginning the OSHA rule represented a more aggressive assertion of agency authority and was thus more legally vulnerable. The Court's 5-4 split on the CMS rule was surprising (at least to me), and gives me reason to wonder whether the vaccine mandate for federal contractors will survive eventual Supreme Court review. Here are a few more observations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Goldilocks and the Three Major Questions Cases

Recently, the Court has decided three cases that turn on the major questions doctrine: Alabama Association of Realtors, NFIB v. OSHA, and Biden v. Missouri. Each of these cases turn on whether Congress used sufficient language to delegate a power to executive branch. Admittedly, these three cases lack much guidance for the lower courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lawyer Asks Google to Hide His Bar Discipline Information on State Supreme Court's Web Site

The Colorado Supreme Court site has this item on one of its pages:. People v. Travis Shane Uhlenhopp. 19PDJ077. December 5, 2019. The Presiding Disciplinary Judge approved the parties' conditional admission of misconduct and suspended Travis Shane Uhlenhopp (attorney registration number 39280) for six months, all to be served and followed by of a one-year period of probation, effective January 9, 2020. The probationary requirements include completing an ethics course and complying with all terms of his deferred judgment and probation.
COLORADO STATE
NFIB v. OSHA Cites Shadow Docket Decision As Precedential

Is a summary order from the shadow docket precedential? Before NFIB v. OSHA, I think this question was open. Judge Trevor McFadden and Vetan Kapoor wrote a helpful article summarizing the issue. Fulton, for example, quite deliberately did not cite Tandom v. Newsom or Roman Catholic Diocese. But after NFIB v. OSHA, I think the precedential question is now settled.
U.S. POLITICS
