Up, Up and Away!

Oh, so they’re bagging some MONSTERS over there in Indiana now. Dustin Huff, an Indiana hunter, harvested the biggest whitetail the state has seen in a decade, according to Wide Open Spaces. It’s still unofficial at the moment, but the 211-4/8 inch deer should hold up as the new Indiana state record, a crossbow world record, the second biggest typical whitetail buck of ALL TIME. Only two inches short of the world record of the typical whitetail, killed by Milo Hansen […] The post Indiana Country Singer Bags The Second Largest Typical Whitetail Buck… Ever first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

INDIANA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO