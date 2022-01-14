Up, Up and Away!

I hope your new year is going okay. If not, PLEASE let me know how I can help. I am a great listener and have information on resources if you are in need of food or relief on utility bills, or just need an ear to bend. First of...
Oh, so they’re bagging some MONSTERS over there in Indiana now. Dustin Huff, an Indiana hunter, harvested the biggest whitetail the state has seen in a decade, according to Wide Open Spaces. It’s still unofficial at the moment, but the 211-4/8 inch deer should hold up as the new Indiana state record, a crossbow world record, the second biggest typical whitetail buck of ALL TIME. Only two inches short of the world record of the typical whitetail, killed by Milo Hansen […]
The post Indiana Country Singer Bags The Second Largest Typical Whitetail Buck… Ever first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
Comments / 0